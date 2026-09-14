Event Recap: D23 and Los Feliz Neighborhood Host Quaint Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square Block Party

The event celebrate 2 years since the block was dedicated the Walt and Roy's first studio.

Two years after being dedicated in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, D23 hosted another block party at the Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square, celebrating history, community, and the enduring magic of the Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Today, September 13th, Laughing Place joined in on some Disney history fun with D23’s Walt Disney: 125 Years of Inspiration – Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square Day Block Party.

The Los Feliz community and Disney’s official fan club celebrated the second anniversary of Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square, honoring the location where Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney founded the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in 1923.

The original studio was established in the back of a small real estate office in Los Feliz, marking the beginning of what would become The Walt Disney Company.

The celebration was organized by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District, and Los Angeles City Council District 4.

The community block party took place from 12PM to 5PM, with activities planned for the event including photo opportunities, community information tables, skating demonstrations, and additional family-friendly entertainment.

Located on the intersection of Kingswell and Vermont, a short section of street was blocked off for the event on Kingswell.

While this was a Disney sponsored event, it was more of a small community gathering than a large display from Disney.

Throughout the event, there were around 10 to 15 different booths, welcoming neighbors to sign up for local newsletters, engage with the Neighborhood Council, and celebrate the story of the Los Feliz neighborhood.

D23 had a booth at the event, as well as a photo backdrop celebrating the history of the 125 years of Disney.

The booth was giving away special 30th anniversary A Goofy Movie sunglasses and also allowing fans to spin a wheel for a free prize.

I won a magnet!

There were also performances happening in the street, with Danny bringing in classic Disney tunes for everyone to enjoy!

Surprisingly, all the songs I caught were bear themed, which include “Bare Necessities” as well as a selection of hits from the original Country Bear Jamboree!

Danny was brining the Country Bear Jamboree to life at the Disney Bros Block Party with some fun performances! #D23 pic.twitter.com/DuxlTosL5O — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) September 13, 2026

The former Disney Bros. Studio storefront is now filled in by two very proud businesses.

There was a fun vintage looking photo opportunity in front of the first ever Disney Bros. Studio with cut outs of Walt and Roy! #D23 pic.twitter.com/a2s86oYR5N — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) September 13, 2026

An Extra Copy print shop is filled with murals and displays as is the Kingswell Skate shop.

Kingswell Skate also joined in on the fun with skating demonstrations throughout the day!

There are several locations throughout Los Feliz that are closely tied to Disney history, and they are definitely worth checking out when in Los Angeles.

A few other booths also highlight places where guests could jump into some Disney history, including the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, Walt’s Mansion, and Walt’s Barn.

Overall, the Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square Block Party was a ton of fun, and a great way to celebrate the importance of community whether you are a Disney fan or just a friendly neighbor walking by.

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