D23 Announces An Afternoon of Tricks & Treats on the Lot Halloween Event

D23 members can celebrate Halloween at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank with trick-or-treating, costumes, complimentary treats, shopping and more on October 30.

Halloween is coming to the Walt Disney Studios Lot, and D23 members will have the chance to celebrate with an afternoon of seasonal fun, shopping and Disney magic. D23’s An Afternoon of Tricks & Treats on the Lot will take place Friday, October 30, 2026, at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.

What’s Happening:

The special D23 event invites guests to dress up in their Halloween best and enjoy an afternoon filled with complimentary treats, trick-or-treating, themed photo opportunities and festive activities. Whether guests arrive dressed as a favorite Disney character, embrace a classic Halloween costume or create something entirely their own, the celebration is designed to bring plenty of Halloween spirit to the historic Studio Lot.

The event will run from 3 to 6 p.m., with a limited number of tickets offering an additional hour of early shopping from 2 to 3 p.m. Early Shopping ticket holders will have access to the Disney Studio Store and The Walt Disney Company Store before the main event begins, giving D23 members an opportunity to browse and shop ahead of the afternoon festivities.

For those attending the main event, the afternoon will include access to Halloween-themed activities and photo opportunities, along with a selection of festive complimentary treats. Guests can also participate in trick-or-treat fun throughout the celebration, making this a particularly fitting way for Disney fans to spend the Friday before Halloween.

A costume parade will also be part of the festivities, giving guests an opportunity to show off their Halloween looks. With Disney characters, traditional Halloween favorites and imaginative costumes all welcome, the parade promises to add even more energy to the afternoon.

D23 members will also have an exclusive opportunity to purchase a special event pin featuring the Cheshire Cat. The limited-edition design is limited to just 500 pieces and features the grinning Alice in Wonderland character surrounded by pumpkins, leaves and swirling black-and-orange Halloween-inspired details.

The pin will be available for purchase only during ticket checkout for the event, with a retail price of $34.99 and a limit of four per transaction. It will not be available for purchase during the event, so collectors interested in adding it to their collection will want to select it when purchasing their tickets.

There are two ticket options available. Gold Members can purchase an Early Shopping ticket for $69 plus a $3 processing fee, while General Members can purchase the same ticket for $79 plus a $3 processing fee. These tickets include early shopping from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by entry to the Halloween event from 3 to 6 p.m.

For guests who don't need early shopping access, Event-Only tickets are available for $29 plus a $3 processing fee for Gold Members and $49 plus a $3 processing fee for General Members. These tickets provide entry to the event, Halloween activities and photo opportunities, as well as the complimentary treats.

Tickets for D23’s An Afternoon of Tricks & Treats on the Lot go on sale Monday, August 31, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET through the ticketing link provided by D23.

The event will be held at The Walt Disney Studios Lot, 2301 West Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91521, giving D23 members another opportunity to experience a Disney destination that isn't typically open for this type of fan celebration.

With Halloween costumes, trick-or-treating, exclusive shopping opportunities, seasonal treats and a limited-edition Cheshire Cat pin, D23’s An Afternoon of Tricks & Treats on the Lot looks to be a fa-boo-lous way to kick off Halloween weekend!

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