Book Talk with "Little Mermaid" Director Ron Clements Announced For D23 Members
The Disney Fan Club event will get members a copy of the director's new book, and a chance to hear him speak about his career.
Ron Clements, the co-director of great Disney animated films from The Little Mermaid to Moana has written a new book and D23 is setting up its members with a chance to meet the iconic director and get his new memoir.
What's Happening:
- Making Disney Magic...From a Mermaid to Moana is the new memoir from Walt Disney Animation Studios director Ron Clements.
- Clements and his directing partner John Musker helmed The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Treasure Planet, The Princess and the Frog and Moana.
- The book is set to be released to the general public on October 13, 2026.
- Just a few days later, on October 17, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, will host, D23 Book Talk with Ron Clements.
- The event will take place at 2 p.m. at Grand Central Air Terminal, 1251 Flower St Glendale, CA 91201.
- Clements will be on hand for a moderated discussion of his work and career, followed by a Q&A session.
- Attendees will also received an autographed (pre-signed) copy of the book.
- Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 31 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and are $79 (+$3 Processing Fee) for D23 Gold Members and $89 (+$3 Processing Fee) for General Members.
- Considering the retail price of the book itself is $50, this is a pretty good deal for an autographed copy plus the chance to see Clements in person.
More D23 News:
- Clements' book event comes following the announcement that a breakfast event with Joe Rohde, who also has a new book, is set to take place in Florida.
- A major D23 event just announced is a tour of Walt's Los Angeles that will have ticket holders spend an entire day visiting key landmarks in the life of Walt Disney.
- Another recently announced D23 event in Southern California is the ability for members to trick-or-treat on the Walt Disney Studios lot.