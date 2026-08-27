Book Talk with "Little Mermaid" Director Ron Clements Announced For D23 Members

The Disney Fan Club event will get members a copy of the director's new book, and a chance to hear him speak about his career.

Ron Clements, the co-director of great Disney animated films from The Little Mermaid to Moana has written a new book and D23 is setting up its members with a chance to meet the iconic director and get his new memoir.

What's Happening:

  •  Making Disney Magic...From a Mermaid to Moana is the new memoir from Walt Disney Animation Studios director Ron Clements.
  • Clements and his directing partner John Musker helmed The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Treasure Planet, The Princess and the Frog and Moana.
  • The book is set to be released to the general public on October 13, 2026.
  • Just a few days later, on October 17, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, will host, D23 Book Talk with Ron Clements.
  • The event will take place at 2 p.m. at Grand Central Air Terminal, 1251 Flower St Glendale, CA 91201.
  • Clements will be on hand for a moderated discussion of his work and career, followed by a Q&A session.
  • Attendees will also received an autographed (pre-signed) copy of the book.
  • Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 31 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and are $79 (+$3 Processing Fee) for D23 Gold Members and $89 (+$3 Processing Fee) for General Members.
  • Considering the retail price of the book itself is $50, this is a pretty good deal for an autographed copy plus the chance to see Clements in person.

More D23 News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey