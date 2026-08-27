Book Talk with "Little Mermaid" Director Ron Clements Announced For D23 Members

The Disney Fan Club event will get members a copy of the director's new book, and a chance to hear him speak about his career.

Ron Clements, the co-director of great Disney animated films from The Little Mermaid to Moana has written a new book and D23 is setting up its members with a chance to meet the iconic director and get his new memoir.

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Making Disney Magic...From a Mermaid to Moana is the new memoir from Walt Disney Animation Studios director Ron Clements.

Clements and his directing partner John Musker helmed The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Treasure Planet, The Princess and the Frog and Moana.

The book is set to be released to the general public on October 13, 2026.

Just a few days later, on October 17, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, will host, D23 Book Talk with Ron Clements.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at Grand Central Air Terminal, 1251 Flower St Glendale, CA 91201.

Clements will be on hand for a moderated discussion of his work and career, followed by a Q&A session.

Attendees will also received an autographed (pre-signed) copy of the book.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 31 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and are $79 (+$3 Processing Fee) for D23 Gold Members and $89 (+$3 Processing Fee) for General Members.

Considering the retail price of the book itself is $50, this is a pretty good deal for an autographed copy plus the chance to see Clements in person.

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