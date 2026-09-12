A Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Is Making A Move To Disney

Disney made some big changes in the back office with the appointment of Josh D'Amaro as the new CEO and Dana Walden as President. Now, a significant change is being made in Disney's legal affairs as an executive previously at Warner Bros. Discovery, and involved in some big deals, is joining The Walt Disney Company.

What's Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Weinberger, who spent nearly two decades at Warner Bros., is joining Disney.

He will reportedly be taking the role of deputy general counsel, with a focus on overseeing corporate transactions.

At WB, Weinberger was senior vice president of business and legal affairs.

Mergers and acquisitions were a primary responsibility of Weinberger, with him playing a key role in both the sale of Time Warner to AT&T in 2018 and the merger of Warner Media and Discovery in 2022.

He is also said to have led major growth initiatives for Warner, including growing their video game business and ventures in the Chinese entertainment market.

It's an interesting time for somebody with Weinberger's history to be moving to a new company.

Considering that Warner Bros. is, barring successful antitrust lawsuits, set to begin merging with Paramount, somebody with his track record would be very valuable to keep where he is. Seeing him move now is curious.

Disney, previously under Bob Iger and now under current CEO Josh D'Amaro, has continued to claim Disney isn't looking at any major potential mergers.

It's also possible that Weinberger's experience with video games will be valuable, considering Disney's significant investment in, and partnership with, Epic Games.

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