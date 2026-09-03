Disney Names Jennifer Creegan as First Head of Marketing Technology and Operations

Former Xbox executive Jennifer Creegan will join Disney in the newly created role on September 7.

Former Xbox executive Jennifer Creegan has been tapped as Disney's first head of marketing technology and operations.

What's Happening:

As reported by Variety, Creegan will officially join Disney on September 7, reporting to chief marketing and brand officer Asad Ayaz as part of his enterprise marketing leadership team.

The newly created position is designed to further connect Disney’s global marketing efforts and help create a more unified experience for fans.

In the role, Creegan will work across Disney’s film and television, streaming, sports, parks and experiences, games, and consumer products businesses, while also collaborating with the company’s technology and data teams.

Her efforts will focus on providing greater insight into Disney fans, supporting faster and more informed decision-making, and identifying new opportunities for growth and engagement around the world.

Creegan most recently served as head of strategy, business planning and insights at Xbox, helping guide strategy across product, content and monetization.

Prior to her work with Xbox, Creegan spent more than 20 years with Microsoft’s advertising division.

What They're Saying:

Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer: “There are more ways than ever to experience Disney today, and that gives us an incredible opportunity to bring fans closer to the brands and stories they love. Jenn understands how technology and data can come together with innovative marketing approaches to help us show up for fans in fresh and unexpected ways. Her experience bringing it all together will be invaluable as we build our Marketing team leveraging technology to deliver a connected Disney experience.”

More Disney Business News: