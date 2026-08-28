Disney CFO Attending Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Hugh Johnston will talk Disney's Business with Goldman Sachs
Disney CFO Hugh Johnston has been one of the more visible members of the company's top executive level, and next month he'll take the stage once again.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has announced it will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.
- Hugh Johnston, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in a Q&A session on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT.
- The session will be livestreamed at www.disney.com/investors and will be archived following the live stream.
- It's far from uncommon for Johnston to appear at events like these. He has previously spoken at Media and Technology conferences put on by Bank of America, Wells Fargo, MoffettNathanson and Morgan Stanley.
- Johnston's appearances have often seen him discuss Disney's financial situation, especially in regards to the Experiences sector, in a bit more detail, often revealing things that aren't said during quarterly investment calls.
- Laughing Place will have coverage of the call so be sure to follow along for any breaking news.
More Disney Business News:
- Disney's business has been undergoing some significant shifts of late as the company tries to reduce costs.
- Disney is reportedly offering early retirement to a number of executives
- There have also been significant, and controversial, changes to Disney's health insurance offering to cast members.
- Also, while Disney has seen significant layoffs in recent years, additional layoffs have not been ruled out.