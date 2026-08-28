Disney CFO Attending Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston has been one of the more visible members of the company's top executive level, and next month he'll take the stage once again.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has announced it will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Hugh Johnston, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in a Q&A session on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT.

The session will be livestreamed at www.disney.com/investors and will be archived following the live stream.

It's far from uncommon for Johnston to appear at events like these. He has previously spoken at Media and Technology conferences put on by Bank of America, Wells Fargo, MoffettNathanson and Morgan Stanley.

Johnston's appearances have often seen him discuss Disney's financial situation, especially in regards to the Experiences sector, in a bit more detail, often revealing things that aren't said during quarterly investment calls.