Disney Plans New Employee Stock Purchase Program for 2027

Disney’s planned Employee Stock Purchase Plan will give eligible employees a new opportunity to invest in the company as part of its broader Total Rewards strategy.
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Disney is expanding its investment in employees with plans for a new Employee Stock Purchase Plan, offering another way for eligible employees to participate in the company’s long-term success.

What's Happening:

  • Disney is aiming to introduce an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) later in 2027, giving eligible employees a new opportunity to purchase Disney stock and share more directly in the company’s long-term success.
  • The ESPP is part of Disney’s broader investment in Total Rewards, which brings together compensation, benefits, financial and personal well-being, and professional development opportunities to support employees throughout their careers.
  • The program could make Disney stock ownership more accessible to employees, providing another potential tool for long-term financial planning and creating a stronger connection between employees and the company’s performance.
  • Key elements of the ESPP are still being developed, including eligibility, enrollment, contribution and purchasing details, and other program terms.
  • News of this new offering for employees might be soured some by the changes that have been made to employee insurance benefits for 2027.
  • More information will be shared as the planned 2027 launch approaches, allowing employees to review the program details and determine whether participation is right for them.

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