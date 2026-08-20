Disney Plans New Employee Stock Purchase Program for 2027
Disney’s planned Employee Stock Purchase Plan will give eligible employees a new opportunity to invest in the company as part of its broader Total Rewards strategy.
Disney is expanding its investment in employees with plans for a new Employee Stock Purchase Plan, offering another way for eligible employees to participate in the company’s long-term success.
What's Happening:
- Disney is aiming to introduce an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) later in 2027, giving eligible employees a new opportunity to purchase Disney stock and share more directly in the company’s long-term success.
- The ESPP is part of Disney’s broader investment in Total Rewards, which brings together compensation, benefits, financial and personal well-being, and professional development opportunities to support employees throughout their careers.
- The program could make Disney stock ownership more accessible to employees, providing another potential tool for long-term financial planning and creating a stronger connection between employees and the company’s performance.
- Key elements of the ESPP are still being developed, including eligibility, enrollment, contribution and purchasing details, and other program terms.
- News of this new offering for employees might be soured some by the changes that have been made to employee insurance benefits for 2027.
- More information will be shared as the planned 2027 launch approaches, allowing employees to review the program details and determine whether participation is right for them.
More Disney Business News:
- The first decision in ABC/Disney's lawsuit against the FCC may be days (or even hours) away.
- CEO Josh D'Amaro reflects on an unforgettable D23 weekend and the personal connections fans have with Disney in a new letter to D23 members.
- The Walt Disney Company is expanding employee healthcare options with three new Center for Living Well locations planned for Central Florida, Burbank, and the Anaheim region.
- Ahead of becoming a Disney Legend, former CEO Bob Iger received another honor – a window on Main Street at Disneyland!
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