Josh D’Amaro Thanks Disney Fans Following D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney CEO reflects on an unforgettable D23 weekend and the personal connections fans have with Disney.

For thousands of Disney fans, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was a weekend filled with big announcements, exciting experiences, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate their love of Disney. Now, as the crowds have headed home from Anaheim, Josh D’Amaro is reflecting on the weekend and sharing a message of gratitude with fans.

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Following the conclusion of D23, D’Amaro sent an email thanking fans for making the event such a memorable celebration. He reflected on the energy that filled Anaheim throughout the weekend and the personal connections he witnessed between Disney and its fans.

“Now that I've had a chance to catch my breath after an incredible weekend, I just wanted to say thank you,” D’Amaro wrote.

Thousands of fans traveled to Anaheim for D23, turning the event into a massive gathering celebrating Disney’s movies, television, theme parks, experiences, music, merchandise and more. For D’Amaro, however, the weekend was about more than the announcements and attractions surrounding the event.

Long before taking on his role as CEO, D’Amaro says he was a Disney fan himself, making the opportunity to connect with fans during D23 particularly meaningful.

“Long before I was CEO, I was a Disney fan, and that's one reason why this weekend was so meaningful to me,” he shared.

Throughout the weekend, D’Amaro said he heard stories from fans about the ways Disney has become part of their lives. Those stories included family traditions, favorite Disney characters, memorable trips to the parks and beloved films that have remained important to generations of fans.

He also highlighted the new memories families are creating together, including parents and grandparents introducing younger generations to the Disney experiences that meant so much to them.

“You reminded all of us the special place Disney holds in the lives of so many people all around the world, and why we never take that for granted,” D’Amaro wrote.

The message comes after a packed D23 weekend that brought fans together for panels, merchandise releases, special experiences, entertainment and announcements spanning the Disney universe. From the theme parks and Disney Cruise Line to Disney Entertainment, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more, the event offered fans plenty to celebrate and look forward to.

D’Amaro closed his message by once again thanking fans for being part of the weekend and for continuing to share their passion for Disney.

“Thank you for making this a weekend we won't soon forget and for being on this journey with us,” he wrote. “We can't wait to see you again soon.”

For Disney fans, that journey will continue long after the final day of D23. With new projects and experiences announced throughout the weekend, there is already plenty on the horizon, and D’Amaro’s message serves as a reminder that at the heart of it all are the fans who continue to make Disney part of their lives.

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