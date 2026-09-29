Disney Dreamers Academy Teams Up with Boys & Girls Clubs for New Year-Round Programming

The new program is tailored for middle schoolers, helping engage even more kids in exciting career paths.

Walt Disney World is celebrating nearly 20 years of Disney Dreamers Academy by teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs to bring even more inspiring opportunities to young people.

What’s Happening:

Disney Dreamers Academy has been inspiring young people at Walt Disney World for nearly 2 decades with incredible experiences, mentorships, and career exploration alongside Disney leaders, cast members, and industry professionals.

Since launching in 2008, Walt Disney World has hosted a special retreat to the Most Magical Place on Earth for 100 selected high school students.

Well, now as the program approaches 20 years, Disney Dreamers Academy is expanding into an all-year event.

Teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs, Disney Dreamers Academy is set to debut a new multi-year, year-round experience designed to engage middle school students for the first time.

The pilot program, which was developed alongside Boys & Girls Clubs, will be offered to middle school students at four different metro areas.

These include Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and Houston.

The New Program:

Disney Dreamers has created a mixture of virtual and in-person events that will help inspire young people heading towards their professional careers.

Year-round workshops and programming will invite dreamers to explore a wide array of opportunities in their career paths, like engineering to animal science.

In this longer-term program, dreams will also make meaningful relationships with Disney Cast Members and other dreamers.

Beyond career exploration, the program will also offer skill-building programming, helping dreamers foster their own confidence and leadership.

Trips to Walt Disney World and other opportunities will encourage dreamers to make memories and see the possibilities that lie ahead in their future.

What They’re Saying:

Sivonne Davis, Vice President of Marketing Strategy: "I've seen firsthand the confidence, connections and opportunities Disney Dreamers Academy has provided students over the past 19 years. The impact this program has had on young people, their families and the communities around them is remarkable, and this builds on the foundation to inspire students to explore their potential and dream beyond what they imagined possible.”

"I've seen firsthand the confidence, connections and opportunities Disney Dreamers Academy has provided students over the past 19 years. The impact this program has had on young people, their families and the communities around them is remarkable, and this builds on the foundation to inspire students to explore their potential and dream beyond what they imagined possible.” Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs: “This next chapter is about meeting students where they are and helping them discover what’s possible for their future at an earlier age. By working alongside local Boys & Girls Clubs, we can reach more students and provide meaningful experiences that support their growth over time.”

“This next chapter is about meeting students where they are and helping them discover what’s possible for their future at an earlier age. By working alongside local Boys & Girls Clubs, we can reach more students and provide meaningful experiences that support their growth over time.” Jamie Merrill, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida: “Programs like this create the exposure and opportunities that help our young people dream beyond their circumstances and see new possibilities for their future. Disney's investment doesn't just expand horizons, it has the power to change lives and create lasting impact in our communities."

What’s Disney Dreamers Academy Like?:

If you’ve ever wondered what a week at the Disney Dreamers Academy is like, Laughing Place has the perfect video for you!

This past April, Doobie Moseley headed to Walt Disney World to join in on the festivities.

In an episode of our weekly series Laughing Place On Location, you can see all the fun that goes on at Disney Dreamers Academy.



