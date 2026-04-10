Hasbro's New "TRON: Legacy" 6-Inch Action Figure Identity Collection is Now Available for Pre-Order

The collection includes Kevin Flynn, Quorra, Rinzler, and Clu, with Sam Flynn and a Light Cycle sold separately.
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It's been a little over 15 years since Disney's action / sci-fi sequel TRON: Legacy downloaded itself into theaters, and now the popular toy company Hasbro has revealed a new set of six-inch action figures inspired by the movie called the Identity Collection. They're available to pre-order right now, and you can see more photos and details below.

First up in the Identity Collection is a four-pack of 6-inch action figures ($139.99) including Quorra, Rinzler, Clu, and Kevin Flynn. Below are images of the Rinzler figure (the character played by Anis Cheurfa in TRON: Legacy), and you'll find the others underneath those.

Here's a look at the Quorra (Olivia Wilde) 6-inch figure from the Identity Collection, also included in the four-pack.

Next up we have the 6-inch Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) figure from the same Identity Collection four-pack.

And lastly in the TRON: Legacy Identity Collection four-pack is Clu (also played by a de-aged Jeff Bridges in the film).

Sold separately from the four-pack is the TRON: Legacy is the Light Cycle Power Pack ($99.99), which includes the vehicle and a six-inch Sam Flynn action figure.

Once again, the TRON: Legacy Identity Collection four-pack and Light Cycle Power Pack are now available to pre-order via the official Hasbro Pulse website, and are expected to ship in the fall of this year.

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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