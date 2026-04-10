Hasbro's New "TRON: Legacy" 6-Inch Action Figure Identity Collection is Now Available for Pre-Order

It's been a little over 15 years since Disney's action / sci-fi sequel TRON: Legacy downloaded itself into theaters, and now the popular toy company Hasbro has revealed a new set of six-inch action figures inspired by the movie called the Identity Collection. They're available to pre-order right now, and you can see more photos and details below.

First up in the Identity Collection is a four-pack of 6-inch action figures ($139.99) including Quorra, Rinzler, Clu, and Kevin Flynn. Below are images of the Rinzler figure (the character played by Anis Cheurfa in TRON: Legacy), and you'll find the others underneath those.

Here's a look at the Quorra (Olivia Wilde) 6-inch figure from the Identity Collection, also included in the four-pack.

Next up we have the 6-inch Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) figure from the same Identity Collection four-pack.

And lastly in the TRON: Legacy Identity Collection four-pack is Clu (also played by a de-aged Jeff Bridges in the film).

Sold separately from the four-pack is the TRON: Legacy is the Light Cycle Power Pack ($99.99), which includes the vehicle and a six-inch Sam Flynn action figure.

Once again, the TRON: Legacy Identity Collection four-pack and Light Cycle Power Pack are now available to pre-order via the official Hasbro Pulse website, and are expected to ship in the fall of this year.

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