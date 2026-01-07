Behind The Grid: ILM Shares Look at the Making of "TRON: Ares" as the Film Hits Disney+

Check out how the Lucasfilm own VFX studio brough TRON into a new era!

TRON: Ares is now on Disney+, and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the amazing visual effects of the sci-fi sequel.

What’s Happening:

The Grid has arrived on Disney+ as TRON: Ares officially hits the streaming service.

The third entry into the TRON franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program sent into the real world.

Sent on a dangerous mission, this is the first time humanity encounters intelligent AI beings outside of The Grid.

As tension between the digital world and real world arises, the film is filled with action in the form of real world lightcycle chases, combat, and more.

In celebration of the streaming release, ILM has shared a new “Behind the Magic” look at the film on their YouTube channel.

Showcasing a look at how the amazing visual effects were created for the film, the compilation video shares before and after footage of work on TRON: Ares’ gorgeous world.

They also show incredible altered shots of real world helicopter footage.

While the film may have been somewhat of a bomb at the box office, the one thing no one can deny about TRON: Ares is how much of a sci-fi visual feast the film is.

For those who were skeptical of seeing it in theaters, now is the perfect time to head to The Grid from the comfort of your home!

TRON: Ares at Walt Disney World:

While the film wasn’t met with the high praise Disney had hoped for, the TRON: Ares overlay to TRON: Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom was an absolute success.

Master Control has taken over the roller coaster-type attraction for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.

https://www.tiktok.com/@laughing_place/video/7550543213459721502

