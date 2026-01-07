Behind The Grid: ILM Shares Look at the Making of "TRON: Ares" as the Film Hits Disney+

Check out how the Lucasfilm own VFX studio brough TRON into a new era!
TRON: Ares is now on Disney+, and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the amazing visual effects of the sci-fi sequel. 

What’s Happening:

  • The Grid has arrived on Disney+ as TRON: Ares officially hits the streaming service. 
  • The third entry into the TRON franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program sent into the real world.
  • Sent on a dangerous mission, this is the first time humanity encounters intelligent AI beings outside of The Grid.
  • As tension between the digital world and real world arises, the film is filled with action in the form of real world lightcycle chases, combat, and more.
  • In celebration of the streaming release, ILM has shared a new “Behind the Magic” look at the film on their YouTube channel. 
  • Showcasing a look at how the amazing visual effects were created for the film, the compilation video shares before and after footage of work on TRON: Ares’ gorgeous world. 
  • They also show incredible altered shots of real world helicopter footage. 

  • While the film may have been somewhat of a bomb at the box office, the one thing no one can deny about TRON: Ares is how much of a sci-fi visual feast the film is. 
  • For those who were skeptical of seeing it in theaters, now is the perfect time to head to The Grid from the comfort of your home!

TRON: Ares at Walt Disney World:

  • While the film wasn’t met with the high praise Disney had hoped for, the TRON: Ares overlay to TRON: Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom was an absolute success. 
  • Master Control has taken over the roller coaster-type attraction  for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.

https://www.tiktok.com/@laughing_place/video/7550543213459721502

