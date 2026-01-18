Roger Allers, Co-Director of "The Lion King," Has Passed Away at the Age of 76

Roger Allers — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker whose story artistry, gentle leadership, and visionary direction helped shape the Disney Animation renaissance — has passed away. The news was shared by producer, creative director, and Disney historian Dave Bossert, who wrote that he was “deeply saddened” to lose a dear friend with whom he had been exchanging emails just days earlier while Allers was traveling in Egypt. Allers was “an extraordinarily gifted artist… a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” Bossert wrote, remembering him as “one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside.”

Allers’ daughter, filmmaker Leah Allers, is currently at work on a documentary about her father’s life — a project now poised to become an essential portrait of one of animation’s most quietly influential talents.

Born in Rye, New York and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Roger Allers’ lifelong love of animation began at age five, the moment he saw Disney’s Peter Pan. He famously sent away for a Disneyland “do-it-yourself animation kit,” dreaming of someday working with Walt Disney himself. Though discouraged when Walt passed in 1966, Allers continued to pursue his craft, earning a Fine Arts degree from Arizona State University.

A period studying at Harvard rekindled his interest in animation, and soon after graduating he spent two years traveling, including an extended stay in Greece — at one point living in a cave — where he met Leslee Hackenson, whom he later married.

As a young animator, Allers worked at Lisberger Studios on projects for Sesame Street, The Electric Company, and commercial work before moving to Los Angeles to animate on the cult feature Animalympics (1980). His first theatrical feature credit came soon after as part of the storyboard team on Disney’s TRON. He continued globe-trotting across productions, animating for Nelvana’s Rock & Rule and spending two years in Tokyo as animation director on Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.

In 1985, Allers returned to Los Angeles at a pivotal moment: Disney Animation was searching for storyboard artists. He submitted sample character designs and was quickly hired for Oliver & Company (1988). From there, his influence grew across a string of renaissance-era classics, including as a Storyboard Artist on The Little Mermaid (1989), The Prince and the Pauper (1990), and The Rescuers Down Under (1990). He served as Head of Story on Beauty and the Beast (1991) and also lent his story talents to Aladdin (1992) before being offered the chance to co-direct a classic of his own.

Allers joined an early version of a project then titled King of the Jungle. After story disagreements and a team safari to Kenya, Allers and colleagues, including Don Hahn, Brenda Chapman, Chris Sanders, Kirk Wise, and Gary Trousdale, reconceived the film’s entire narrative in just two days — a creative lightning strike that became the foundation for The Lion King.

Rob Minkoff later joined as co-director, and in 1994, their film became the highest-grossing traditionally animated feature of all time. It remains a generational touchstone.

Despite the global success, Bossert recalled that “it never went to his head… Roger treated everyone with genuine kindness and respect, regardless of title or position.” His bright sports jackets and equally bright spirit became familiar sights to colleagues.

Following The Lion King, Allers co-wrote the book for the Broadway adaptation with Irene Mecchi, earning a Tony nomination for Best Book of a Musical. The show won the Tony Award for Best Musical and remains one of the most successful productions in theatrical history.

Allers continued developing new stories, including the ambitious Kingdom of the Sun, before departing due to creative differences. Material from the project eventually transformed into The Emperor’s New Groove (2000), but Allers’ original vision can be seen in the documentary The Sweatbox.

He returned to his passion for heartfelt storytelling with The Little Matchgirl (2006), a lyrical short film directed for Disney that earned an Academy Award nomination.

After leaving Disney, Allers co-directed Sony Pictures Animation’s first feature, Open Season (2006), and later served as writer and director on the animated adaptation of Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet (2014). The film premiered in a work-in-progress form at Cannes and showcased Allers’ gift for blending animation with spiritual and poetic material.

His influence continued to ripple across the industry through mentorships, collaborations, and appearances in documentaries such as Waking Sleeping Beauty, Howard, and Disney retrospectives.

Roger Allers is remembered not only for the works he created, but for the warmth and grace he brought to every set and studio. Bossert’s remembrance speaks to the universal affection Allers inspired:

“Roger had a joyful, luminous spirit, and the world is dimmer without him.”

He is survived by his children, Leah and Aidan, and by the many artists whose careers he touched. Leah’s in-progress documentary promises to capture the full breadth of her father’s remarkable life and legacy.

As the animation community mourns his passing, Roger Allers leaves behind a body of work filled with music, wonder, and storytelling that will continue to guide dreamers — much as Peter Pan once guided him — for generations to come.