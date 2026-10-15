Banana Ball is Going to Walt Disney World: Banana Ball Open 2027 to Take Place at ESPN Wide World of Sports
Let's play Banana Ball!
The chaos of Banana ball is combining with the magic of Walt Disney World as the Banana ball open is set to take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports in 2027.
What’s Happening:
- Banana Ball is heading to the Most Magical Place on Earth, as it is announced the 2027 Banana Ball Open is set to take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports!
- Banana Ball has become a massively popular form of family entertainment over the past handful of years, combining the classic fun of baseball with the theatrics of a comedy show, a stunt performance, a musical performance, or any other kind of wacky entertainment you can think of.
- The variation of America’s favorite pastime has grown quickly, starting with the Savannah Bananas now growing to a league of six teams..
- The sport has even spawned its own Banana Ball Day at Disneyland Resort in past years.
- Well next year, Walt Disney World will host the Banana Ball Open from April 15-18 at Walt Disney World.
- Announced during the Banana Ball City Selection Show, the top four teams in the league will compete for a chance to earn a playoff spot five months early.
- The schedule includes:
- April 15: 4-Seed vs. 1-Seed
- April 16: 3-Seed vs. 2-Seed
- April 17: Open Final Game 1
- April 18: Open Final Game 2
- This mid-season tournament is a must for Banana Ball fans!
- To get tickets, keep an eye on the official Banana Ball ticket lottery site for more information or visit the official Banana Ball website.
- For Banana Ball fans near Disneyland, the Savannah Bananas are set to take on the Firefighters from July 2-3!
- If you are thinking of heading down to the Most Magical Place on Earth for some Banana Ball fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel!
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Limited Time Magic: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Use Merch Discount at Disney Store
- Walt Disney World and Orlando Magic Extend Their Relationship and Revamp Immersive Atrium Experience
- Six Ravens (Finally) Announces Disney Springs Grand Opening
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com