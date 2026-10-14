Limited Time Magic: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Use Merch Discount at Disney Store

Annual Passholders don't even have to leave their home for a limited time to enjoy that 20%

A special discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can be used at Disney Store's online storefront for a limited time to help get a jump on some Disney holiday shopping.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get ready for the holidays and enjoy special savings with a limited-time discount at DisneyStore.com.

Passholders can get their discount on merchandise in the park and home on DisneyStore.com, giving them the chance to stock up on stocking stuffers and other gifts for all their friends, family, or - let's be real - themselves!

The special DisneyStore.com 20% Walt Disney World Annual Passholder discount is only running now through October 25, 2026.

It's also worth noting that this Annual Passholder discount opportunity is only available online, and is not valid on purchases made at Disney Store or Disney Outlet Store locations.

How To Use:

Check that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your MyDisney account by going to the Walt Disney World website, where you’ll select "Log In or Create Account" at the top of the page.

Once you’re logged in, select the "Welcome" message next to your name at the top of the page to navigate to your account details.

Select "Membership & Passes"

Ensure that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked under Link Memberships & Passes to Your Account. If not, select "Add a Disney Annual Pass" and include your ID Number.

Go to DisneyStore.com and log in using your MyDisney account credentials.

Add at least one eligible item to your bag.

In "My Bag," enter promo code WDW20 and select "Apply." The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.

and select "Apply." The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your bag. Continue shopping or begin checkout.

Another Perk:

This news also comes on the heels of another Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet reveal, featuring Mickey Mouse in some dapper attire.

But wait - you won't have to go to a park to pick this one up.

The new Dapper Mickey magnet will be sent directly to your home, for passes renewed or purchased starting in September of 2026.

New passholders will receive their magnet in the mail within six weeks of activating their pass at one of the theme parks.

Renewing passholders should recieve their magnet in the mail within six weeks of their pass anniversary date.