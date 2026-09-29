New Dapper Mickey Magnet Coming for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Mickey Mouse is looking stylish for the annual passholders

For most people, the best thing about having a Walt Disney World Annual Pass is the simple fact that you can go to Walt Disney World nearly whenever you wish. There are, however, other benefits to owning a pass, and the newest one is looking pretty dapper.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has revealed a brand new magnet that will be available to any new or renewing Annual Passholders this year.
  • Anybody who renews their annual pass beginning in September 2026 will be sent this nice Mickey Mouse magnet, which features the mouse in full dapper attire.

  • Renewing passholders should expect their magnet in the mail about six weeks after their renewal.
  • Brand new passholders can look for their magnet in the mail six weeks after their first activation.
  • For households with multiple annual passes with identical renewal dates, there is a limit of two magnets per household.

More Walt Disney World News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey