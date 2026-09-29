New Dapper Mickey Magnet Coming for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Mickey Mouse is looking stylish for the annual passholders

For most people, the best thing about having a Walt Disney World Annual Pass is the simple fact that you can go to Walt Disney World nearly whenever you wish. There are, however, other benefits to owning a pass, and the newest one is looking pretty dapper.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has revealed a brand new magnet that will be available to any new or renewing Annual Passholders this year.

Anybody who renews their annual pass beginning in September 2026 will be sent this nice Mickey Mouse magnet, which features the mouse in full dapper attire.

Renewing passholders should expect their magnet in the mail about six weeks after their renewal.

Brand new passholders can look for their magnet in the mail six weeks after their first activation.

For households with multiple annual passes with identical renewal dates, there is a limit of two magnets per household.

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