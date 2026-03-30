The Disneyland Resort went bananas once again as the “Greatest Show in Sports” returned to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” expanding across both parks in a move that mirrors Banana Ball’s growing popularity. Since the 2025 Bananas Day at Disneyland, they’ve added new teams to the league and increased ESPN exposure and the crowd sizes were larger at the Disneyland Resort, even with their appearances spread between the two parks.

In addition to stretching the celebration across the esplanade, Downtown Disney hosted a Savannah Bananas pop-up with a wide array of items, from apparel and hats to plush and trading cards, including a pin of Mickey in a Savannah Bananas uniform and a Bananas t-shirt featuring Mickey.



The Disneyland fun began at 10 a.m. in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, with founder Jesse Cole (known for his signature yellow tux), joined Mickey Mouse to kick off the day. The morning leaned fully into the in-stadium experience, beginning with a crowd warm-up led by 7-year-old Annabel, whose every move the audience eagerly copied. The Young Professor followed, hyping up the crowd with a high-energy introduction similar to those he presents from the baseball diamond, declaring the Banana Ball day at Disneyland “mouse by birth, fruit by name, and an absolute worldwide phenomenon by the grace of Walt.”

The Indianapolis Clowns made a memorable entrance with a rapid-fire rap introduction that celebrated the team's historic legacy reborn in Banana Ball, blending education and entertainment with infectious energy. They made their way to the castle forecourt for a brief dance number before giving way to the Savannah Bananas cast, led by the Banana Band, along with Princess Potassia, the Man-Nanas, and mascot Split. Then the players emerged from inside Sleeping Beauty Castle, with pitchers, infielders and outfielders each getting their moment. The energy carried into two live performances by Broadway star Derek Klena, including “When You Wish Upon a Star,” which, of course, included Mickey and his friends. As banana yellow streamers filled the sky, the castle forecourt fun concluded with the crowd-favorite “Hey Baby” dance, turning Main Street into a full-scale party that included Mickey and friends.

Later, the Banana Ball Day cavalcade traveled down Main Street, bringing players directly to guests along the route. High fives were constant as many players walked rather than rode. One notable absence from last year’s celebration was the broadcast team’s signature “See you laterrrrrrrrr,” a small but memorable touch that underscores how integral broadcasters Josh and Biko are to the Banana Ball experience.

The celebration continued at Disney California Adventure Park, where Paradise Bay hosted an afternoon showcase that matched the energy of any stadium. A highlight was the introduction of the day’s “Banana Baby,” a tradition in which a baby dressed as a banana is lifted to the opening notes of “Circle of Life.” This time, the honor went to Savannah Banana DR Meadows’ 5-month-old daughter, Clover, adding a heartfelt touch. Derek Klena returned to perform as the Bananas danced, while the Young Professor reminded the audience that Banana Ball builds on a long tradition of making baseball entertaining

In fact, the Indianapolis Clowns were among the pioneers in the entertaining blend of circus acrobatics and fun paired with baseball a bit of the history is included in their team’s introductory song, which was performed again at Paradise Bay. This was followed by an appearance from the Barnstorm Brass, who eventually faced off with the Banana Band in a lively musical showdown that had the crowd fully invested. The crowd at Disney California Adventure even got a performance by Princess Potassia and the Man-Nanas that kept the momentum going. All elements of Banana Ball pre-game fun.

The Savannah Bananas closed out the showcase with full team introductions, including the coaches, before once again launching into “Hey Baby,” proving that no matter the venue, the party travels with them.

After the final performances wrapped, guests headed to meet-and-greet opportunities they had secured through a virtual queue that reportedly filled instantly. Those who missed out still had a chance to spot players around the park, having fun and interacting along the way. Banana Ball Day at Disneyland ultimately becomes a full-scale celebration of a sport redefining baseball and fan engagement, echoing the innovative spirit of Disneyland that reimagined family entertainment.