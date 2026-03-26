Photos: Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland Resort Arrives with Bunches of Merchandise

Savannah Bananas Day is back at Disneyland Resort, and fans looking to celebrate their love for both Disney and the chaotic baseball variant can pick up a bunch of new merch.

What’s Happening:

Today, March 26th, Savannah Bananas Day returns to Disneyland Resort for a one-day-only celebration of Banana Ball!

Returning for a second year, the Savannah Bananas are at Disneyland, giving guests a chance to enjoy special performances and appearances as the team brings their chaotic baseball fun to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Fans attending today’s event can head to Downtown Disney west near the Disneyland Hotel to shop a selection of Savannah Bananas merchandise, including some Savannah Bananas Day exclusives.

Combining the fun of Banana Ball and the magic of Disney, fans can shop for a T-shirt and pin in honor of the event.

The shirt features the Bananas’ logo with Mickey Mouse decked out in some cool sunglasses. Available in white, you can grab this shirt for $35 or $30 for youth sizes.

The pin offers a more classic baseball aesthetic, with Mickey Mouse getting ready to bat for the Savannah Bananas. The collectible runs for $15.

Fans could also shop a huge selection of standard Savannah Bananas merchandise, including apparel, jerseys, and more!

Stay tuned for more coverage of the second ever Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland Resort.

About Banana Ball:

Banana Ball is a chaotic spin on traditional baseball, which includes family-friendly fun like lip-sync and dance performances, stilt walkers, and more.

Started in 2018 by Jesse Cole, Banana Ball teams have grown a massive following on social media for the whacky performances and music videos.

Starting with the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball has expanded with five additional teams for the 2026 season, including the Party Animals, Firefightseers, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts, and the Indianapolis Clowns.

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