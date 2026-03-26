May the Merch Be With You: Previewing 2026’s Star Wars Day Logo Collection
The collection will be available real soon – next week in fact – on DisneyStore.com.
The countdown to May the 4th has begun, as Disney has previewed this year's May the 4th Logo Collection, coming to Disney Store and Disney Parks.
What's Happening:
- This year's May the 4th Logo Collection appropriately features the Mandalorian and Grogu, who will be starring in the film of the same name – due for release on May 22.
- This collection will be released at DisneyStore.com on Saturday, April 4 at 8 a.m. PT, and then one month later on Monday, May 4 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Guests attending Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite on April 28 and April 30 will have early access to shop select items from the collection.
- Available in adult unisex and children styles, the 2026 May the 4th Logo Collection all-cotton tee features this year’s logo and The Mandalorian-inspired character art.
- The May the 4th Logo Collection Zip Hoodie features the 2026 logo on the front with character art on the back, and will keep you cozy and fashion forward.
- Pair your hoodie with a May the 4th Be With You 2026 Hat and get in touch with your inner Star Wars fan.
- The same design also features on a tote, complete with an interior key ring and zip pocket.
- Lastly, for collectors in the galaxy, the May the 4th Be With You 2026 pin features Togruta warrior Ahsoka Tano.
- And there's even more to come! Starting April 10, Disney Store will launch a new Star Wars collection every Friday leading up to May the 4th.
- Disney has teased some of the themes and items for those collections:
- April 10, 2026: Endor
- April 17, 2026: Stormtroopers
- April 24, 2026: Jerseys
- May 1, 2026: Podracing
More New Disney Merchandise:
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- All Aboard! Exclusive Disney Railroad Loungefly Pulls Into the Magic Kingdom
- From Figment to Toy Story and Beyond: New RSVLTS Disney Parks Shirts Debut at Walt Disney World
- Disney Store Commemorates "Hannah Montana" With Apparel for the 20th Anniversary
- So 'Bear-y" Cute! Disney Store Japan Bear Plush Debut Stateside
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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