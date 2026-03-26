Join the "Create Your Own" Trend with New Charm Headband by BaubleBar

Disney and BaubleBar have a wonderful assortment of ear headbands, but this CYO offering is first for Disney Store guests.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to shop Disney accessories, then today is your lucky day! Disney Store and lifestyle brand BaubleBar have dropped a new Create Your Own Charm Headband that combines the fun of the iconic headpiece with the elegance of BaubleBar’s jewelry.

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What’s Happening:

Disney fans can bring a bit of glam to their accessories lineup with the latest ear headband from BaubleBar.

While Disney Store has offered a variety of Create Your Own (CYO) looks with mix and match plush pieces, this is the first time they’ve teamed with BaubleBar to give fans the same experience.

This look starts with a standard ear headband presented in a lovely shade of pink. The signature bow and ears are accented with pink gemstones; so even without BaubleBar charms, this accessory is a winner.

But, for those who want to dive into the CYO trend, there are several items to give your headband its unique flair. This BaubleBar release comes with 8 charms and 6 pins that can be designed, arranged and rearranged however you like, as often as you like

CYO Charm Headband by BaubleBar is available now at Disney Store and sells for $54.99.

Minnie Mouse Custom Charm Ear Headband by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Includes eight charms that you can attach to six pins

Four safety pins include one with faux pearl cluster on fastener and one with rhinestone heart on fastener and along pin shaft

Faux pearl-base stick pins include one with faceted Mickey icon topper and one with faux pearl topper

Dangle charms include smiley face cutout, gem-encrusted star, gem-encrusted horseshoe, mother-of-pearl heart, gem-encrusted bow, enameled ladybug, flower with gem center and star with multi-colored gems

Pin the custom charms to the padded ears

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$5 Personalization orig. $10.95 | Select Styles

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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