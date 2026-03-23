So 'Bear-y" Cute! Disney Store Japan Bear Plush to Debut Stateside on March 23rd

Chipmunks in bear costumes? Yes, it's as adorable as it sounds!

Earlier this month Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the adorable plush pals that would be debuting this spring. Among the offerings were new arrivals from Disney Store Japan including the Bear Plush line, and now these cuties can be yours!

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What’s Happening:

A new wave of international Disney Store plush have just shipped in from Disney Store Japan, and these might be our favorite debut of 2026!

Tomorrow will see the arrival of Bear Plush that puts characters like Chip, Dale, and Clarice in colorful bear costumes. Much like the Easter Bunny looks from the domestic Disney Store, these pals are dressing up for some beary charming adventures.

Each chipmunk is wearing a bear costume that has a simple bear face and snout, and is tilted back to show the face of our beloved pals. Chip and Dale look have a paw raised and are winking, while Ms. Clarice holds a heart in her hands and has a flower in her bear ear.

For added charm and to help with the springtime vibe, the inner ears and paws are decorated with a matching gingham pattern.

These looks will also be available as key chains.

Disney Store Japan Bear Plush will be available at Disney Store on March 23.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$5 Personalization orig. $10.95 | Select Styles

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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