Disneyland Goes Bananas in New Banana Ball Day Teaser

Ahead of tomorrow’s Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland, Disney Parks has shared a fun teaser to get into Banana Ball spirit!

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, March 26th, Savannah Bananas Day returns to Disneyland Resort for a one-day-only celebration of Banana Ball!

Returning for a second year, the Savannah Bananas will head to Disneyland for a special performance and appearances, bringing their chaotic baseball fun to the Happiest Place on Earth.

In anticipation of the event, Disney Parks has shared a fun teaser of cast members around the Disneyland Resort finding bananas all around the park.

When the bananas start appearing… you know who’s coming 🍌✨ Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland is TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/DynrsaIvYK — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 25, 2026

Last year’s Banana Ball Day was a blast, make sure you check out our report from last year’s festivities.

And to find out what fun awaits guests this year, check out our complete rundown of the festivities.

We'll be on site at the Disneyland Resort to cover everything Savannah Bananas Day – so be sure to stay tuned!

All About Banana Ball:

Banana Ball is a chaotic spin on traditional baseball, which includes family-friendly fun like lip-sync and dance performances, stilt walkers, and more.

Started in 2018 by Jesse Cole, Banana Ball teams have grown a massive following on social media for the whacky performances and music videos.

Starting with the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball has expanded with five additional teams for the 2026 season, including the Party Animals, Firefightseers, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts, and the Indianapolis Clowns.

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