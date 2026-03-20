Disneyland Reveals More Details on the Second Annual Savannah Bananas Day
The fun of the Banana Ball is set to return to Disneyland Park for a special one-day-only event.
More details have been revealed about the second annual Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland, which will take place in less than a week on March 26.
What's Happening:
- The Savannah Bananas are once again headed to Disneyland for a one-day celebration of Banana Ball.
- On Thursday, March 26, Disney and Banana Ball fans can partake in exciting one-day-only entertainment and themed food and beverage offerings.
- Plus, they'll be joined by one of the newest Banana Ball Championship League Teams: The Indianapolis Clowns.
- This year, the fun will extend to both parks at the Disneyland Resort and the Downtown Disney District
- At Disneyland Park, the team will offer a special performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at 10 a.m., featuring singing, dancing, and appearances by Mickey Mouse and some of his pals.
- Two hours later at 12:30 p.m., the Savannah Bananas Cavalcade will make its way through Disneyland Park, where select players will shimmy, shake, and strut their way through the park.
- Meanwhile, at Disney California Adventure, they'll perform in the World of Color viewing area in Paradise Gardens Park for a unique show at 1:30 p.m.
- Fans will be able to meet with select Savannah Bananas and Indianapolis Clowns players at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard, but you'll need a virtual queue confirmation and wristband to participate.
- Simply request to join the virtual queue through the Disneyland app at 9:00 a.m. PT. To join, you must have a theme park reservation for Disney California Adventure park with a one-park ticket or a Park Hopper ticket.
- You’ll be assigned a boarding group when joining a queue. When your group is called, we’ll send you a push notification. Once your group is called, scan your ticket or entry code to pick up your wristband.
- Return to the location when the greeting opportunities begin at 2:15 p.m. to exchange high‑fives and snap photos with select players.
- There will also be plenty of fun near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage all day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- A merchandise pop-up location will feature an absolutely “a-peeling” variety of Savannah Bananas merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, novelties, and gift items for fans of all ages.
- Included among those items is a Savannah Bananas Disney tee and collectible lapel pin, created specially for this event.
- To celebrate the baseball lovers in your life, a Home Run Pop-Up Card is available for purchase at Lovepop through March 31.
- Adding even more fun to the district, a DJ will be playing upbeat jams at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- A variety of banana-flavored treats will be available across the Disneyland Resort, which we previously shared details on.
More on Banana Ball:
- If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.
- Be sure to check out our coverage of last year's Savannah Bananas Day – which included the Savannah Bananas’ signature "Hey Baby" performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- If you are looking to go bananas at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
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