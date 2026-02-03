Go Bananas! Savanna Bananas Day Returns to Disneyland for a Second Year
The fun of the Banana Ball is set to return to Disneyland Park for a special one-day-only event.
Following the inaugural Savanna Bananas Day at Disneyland last year, the popular exhibition barnstorming baseball team are returning to the park on March 26.
What’s Happening:
- The Savannah Bananas are once again headed to Disneyland for a one-day celebration of Banana Ball.
- On March 26, Disney and Banana Ball fans can partake in exciting one-day-only entertainment and themed food and beverage offerings.
- Plus, they'll be joined by one of the newest Banana Ball Championship League Teams: The Indianapolis Clowns.
- This year, the fun will extend to both parks at the Disneyland Resort.
- At Disneyland Park, the team will offer a special performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- Meanwhile, at Disney California Adventure, they'll perform in the World of Color viewing area in Paradise Gardens Park.
- Of course, banana-themed treats will also be available for a limited time.
- If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.
- Be sure to check out our coverage of last year's Savanna Bananas Day – which included the Savannah Bananas’ signature "Hey Baby" performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
