More Celebrating Happy: Walt Disney Family Museum Extends Popular Disneyland Anniversary Exhibit
You now have until September to explore 70 years of The Happiest Place on Earth at the museum dedicated to the man who created it.
The Walt Disney Family Museum's exhibit celebrating 70 years of The Happiest Place on Earth has been extended due to popular demand.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum has been celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary with Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story exhibit, which opened back in November 2025.
- Originally scheduled to end on April 19, 2026, the exhibit's run has been extended through September 13, 2026, due to popular demand from museum visitors.
- This special exhibition is curated by Disney Legend Don Hahn and museum Director Marina Villar Delgado. Inspired by Hahn and Christopher Merritt’s 2025 book, the exhibit takes guests behind the scenes of Disneyland’s creation and opening.
- The exhibit highlights the vision, designs, and artwork that shaped Walt’s first theme park, reflecting his boundless imagination.
- Guests can explore historic Disneyland artifacts, early concept art, costume sketches, hand-drawn maps, and rare photographs documenting the park’s creation and early guest experiences. Interactive elements offer an in-depth look at the original attractions and the bold creative risks that brought Walt’s vision to life.
- Entry to the special exhibition is free with general admission, with a suggested donation of $5 to support the museum’s initiative to present world-class original exhibitions.
- This summer, the museum will be open every Monday from Memorial Day, May 25 through Labor Day, September 7, 2026.
- The open-to-the-public schedule during this time will be Thursday through Monday, 10am to 5:30 p.m., with last entry at 4:30 p.m.
About The Walt Disney Family Museum:
- Founded by Walt Disney’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, the museum was established on October 1, 2009, in San Francisco, CA.
- While the museum is unaffiliated with The Walt Disney Company, it is operated by the non-profit Walt Disney Family Foundation.
- There are ten interactive galleries narrating Walt Disney’s life from his early years to his passing in 1966.
- Notable Artifacts include:
- Walt’s personal items and awards
- Early animation sketches and films
- A 12-foot model of Disneyland
- The Lilly Belle locomotive from his Carolwood Pacific Railroad
- The museum is located at 104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio, San Francisco, CA 94129.
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