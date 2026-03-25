Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - Pizza Oom Mow Mow vs. Burger Invasion

What are you having: a single slice or a double cheesebuger?

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. Golden Dreams fans may be ready to scream because Maliboomer pulled out a win against the film. That means Maliboomer will face Heimlich's Chew Chew Train in the next round.

Today, we're headed back to the Extinct Dining Region for a tasty matchup. First, we have Pizza Oom Mow Mow, the uniquely named go-to for a slice. It faces off against Burger Invasion — or "expensive McDonald's."

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

Today's Mouse Madness matchup brings us back to the Extinct Dining region.



Which former DCA quick service spot should win?https://t.co/1Nl44kwEDH — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 25, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.