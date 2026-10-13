Six Ravens (Finally) Announces Disney Springs Grand Opening

After a two-month-long soft opening, the Six Ravens will finally become official.

One of the most anticipated openings at Walt Disney World recently hasn't been for an attraction or anything at one of the parks. It's been the Six Ravens, the new eatery opening at Disney Springs. The location has been in something of a soft opening period, making it difficult for some to plan to visit, but now an official grand opening date has been set.

What's Happening:

Six Ravens began an "exceptionally soft opening" back in August and is now, more than two months later, ready for its official opening.

Today on Instagram, the Six Ravens officially announced it will hold its grand opening on Saturday, October 17.

The location will open at 10 a.m., and a free pin will be available (with purchase) while supplies last.

The pin has the same logo available on the Six Ravens souvenir mug.

Six Ravens is owned by, and adjacent to, Gideon's Bakehouse. It offers a selection of traditional coffyns, savory hand pies, alongside drinks and desserts.

The location has a strong Middle Ages theme to go along with its old style menu.

Check out the menu here.

More Disney Springs News:

Take a look inside Cole Haan, the newest luxury store at Disney Springs.

Christmas holiday merchandise has begun to be available at Disney Springs.

Check out the newest additions to World of Disney.