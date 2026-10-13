Six Ravens (Finally) Announces Disney Springs Grand Opening

After a two-month-long soft opening, the Six Ravens will finally become official.
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One of the most anticipated openings at Walt Disney World recently hasn't been for an attraction or anything at one of the parks. It's been the Six Ravens, the new eatery opening at Disney Springs. The location has been in something of a soft opening period, making it difficult for some to plan to visit, but now an official grand opening date has been set.

What's Happening:

  • Six Ravens began an "exceptionally soft opening" back in August and is now, more than two months later, ready for its official opening.
  • Today on Instagram, the Six Ravens officially announced it will hold its grand opening on Saturday, October 17.
  • The location will open at 10 a.m., and a free pin will be available (with purchase) while supplies last.

More Disney Springs News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey