Six Ravens At Disney Springs Has Unveiled Its Menu Ahead Of Opening

Disney Springs upcoming restaurant is looking delicious.

Six Ravens at Disney Springs has released its menu, and I can't decide where to start.

What's Happening:

  • Six Ravens, the upcoming eatery at Disney Springs, from the same people that brought us Gideon's Bakehouse, isn't open yet, but it has released its menu.
  • The casual dining location is focused on coffyns, a traditional hand pie filled with your choice of meat and veggies. They will go for $10.99 each.
  • While the hand pie may be traditional, the filling are more modern, with cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, and grilled cheese among the options. A breakfast coffyn is also available in the morning. Here's the full list:

  • Sides, desserts and soft drinks are also available, including a house tap root beer:

  • For those looking for drinks a little stronger, a beer menu is also available:

What's (Not) Happening:

  • Some early reports this morning claimed that Six Ravens would be opening today, however, the official Instagram account posted that was not the case.
  • No official opening date was given, but with the menu now online, that day is likely very soon.

More Disney Springs News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey