Six Ravens At Disney Springs Has Unveiled Its Menu Ahead Of Opening
Disney Springs upcoming restaurant is looking delicious.
Six Ravens at Disney Springs has released its menu, and I can't decide where to start.
What's Happening:
- Six Ravens, the upcoming eatery at Disney Springs, from the same people that brought us Gideon's Bakehouse, isn't open yet, but it has released its menu.
- The casual dining location is focused on coffyns, a traditional hand pie filled with your choice of meat and veggies. They will go for $10.99 each.
- While the hand pie may be traditional, the filling are more modern, with cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, and grilled cheese among the options. A breakfast coffyn is also available in the morning. Here's the full list:
- Sides, desserts and soft drinks are also available, including a house tap root beer:
- For those looking for drinks a little stronger, a beer menu is also available:
What's (Not) Happening:
- Some early reports this morning claimed that Six Ravens would be opening today, however, the official Instagram account posted that was not the case.
- No official opening date was given, but with the menu now online, that day is likely very soon.
More Disney Springs News:
- Hopefully the eventual opening of Six Ravens will go more smoothly than the recent Disney Lorcana launch at Disney Springs and elsewhere that guests lined for miles.
- Goofy's Candy Co. at Disney Springs recently launched a new Create Your Own popcorn offering letting guests mix popcorn and candy together.
- Check out what Morimoto Asia is doing this month to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
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