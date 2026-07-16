Create Your Own Popcorn Treat Offering Soft Opens at Goofy's Candy Co. in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs

The experience will have its grand opening tomorrow.

Walt Disney World guests looking to create their own custom candied popcorn concoctions should head over to Goofy's Candy Co. in Disney Springs to try out the new experience, which is currently undergoing a soft opening before an official grand opening tomorrow. Details below.

What's happening:

Goofy's Candy Co. has soft opened its create-your-own candied popcorn treat experience in Disney Springs.

In the photo below, you can see the menu and three-step process for creating your own candied popcorn mix. First, guests pick their popcorn from three flavors: Butter, Caramel, or Orange Citrus. Then, they select a drizzle from three other flavors: Dark Chocolatey, Milk Chocolatey, or White Chocolatey. And lastly, the guest can add toppings from the following options: Pretzel Pieces, Mini Marshmallows, Mini Peanut Butter Chips, Crushed Chocolate Cookies, M&Ms Milk Chocolate Candies, M&Ms Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies, Chopped Peanuts, Mini Chocolate Chips, Fruity Candy Bits, and Sprinkles.

The cost for each option is as follows: $14.99 for popcorn + 2 toppings and drizzle, $15.99 for popcorn + 3 toppings and drizzle, or $17.99 for specialty and seasonal mixes. Additional toppings cost $1.00 each.

for popcorn + 2 toppings and drizzle, for popcorn + 3 toppings and drizzle, or for specialty and seasonal mixes. Additional toppings cost $1.00 each. A more portable menu card is also available at the location.

In the below photo, you can see that the current specialty / seasonal mixes are the Orange Bird Popcorn Mix (Orange Citrus-flavored candy popcorn with Mini Marshmallows, Fruity Candy Bits, White Chocolate Drizzle, and Orange Candy Slices) and the Peanut Butter Pretzel Mix (Caramel Popcorn with Pretzel Pieces, Mini Peanut Butter Chips, Chopped Peanuts, and Dark Chocolatey Drizzle).

(Orange Citrus-flavored candy popcorn with Mini Marshmallows, Fruity Candy Bits, White Chocolate Drizzle, and Orange Candy Slices) and the (Caramel Popcorn with Pretzel Pieces, Mini Peanut Butter Chips, Chopped Peanuts, and Dark Chocolatey Drizzle). This experience will have its official Grand Opening tomorrow, Friday, July 17 in the Marketplace at Disney Springs.

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