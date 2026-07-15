The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Merchandise Roundup at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The time is now, at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. And what you are about to witness is a roundup of many of the merchandise items currently available in the Hollywood Tower Hotel gift shop adjacent to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction. But for those of you who dare witness the following gallery, a friendly word of warning: your pocketbook may not survive this trip to... The Twilight Zone.

What's happening:

We've got a rundown of many of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror items available-- some old and some new-- in the Hollywood Tower Hotel gift shop in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

The first item is a Hollywood Tower Hotel mug ($16.99).

Next up is a Hollywood Tower Hotel tumbler ($34.99) with a similar design.

Then there's a "Lucky 13 Elevator Company" red hat ($32.99)... but I don't know if I'd buy an elevator from them after my experiences at this hotel.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel zip-up hoodie ($54.99) would be good for those chilly Orlando nights. Do those exist?

Bellhop Stitch is featured on this "Out of Order" double-sided ringer shirt ($36.99).

The Lucky 13 Elevator Company also has a hooded pullover ($54.99).

Hollywood Tower Hotel tote bag ($39.99).

Hollywood Tower Hotel red t-shirt ($39.99) with "HTH" logo on the back.

Hollywood Tower Hotel long-sleeve ringer shirt ($49.99) with "HTH" logo on left breast.

This Hollywood Tower Hotel off-white t-shirt ($36.99) informs us of the year the hotel first opened: 1917.

These "HTH" Minnie Ears don't have a price tag, but other such ears usually go for around $36.99.

"Please Do Not Disturb" doorknob hanger ($9.99) featuring a shushing, tuxedo-wearing Mickey Mouse.

This mannequin is wearing "The Ride of Your Life" t-shirt ($32.99), which presumably gave Bob Iger the idea for the title of his book.

"Hollywood Glam Photobooth Co." t-shirt ($32.99), "where every drop is a photo op."

"Sunset Blvd. Elevator Repair Co." t-shirt ($32.99)... these guys must not be very good at their job.

"I'm Just Here for the Elevator" t-shirt ($32.99).

Hollywood Tower Hotel picture frame ($34.99).

Bellhop Stitch Plush ($26.99).

We also don't have a price on this very nice Hollywood Tower Hotel Spirit Jersey, but other adult-sized Spirit Jerseys sell for $84.99-$99.99.

"Ticket to the Unknown" t-shirt ($36.99).

"HTH" button-down shirt ($69.99).

"The Ride of Your Life" cap ($32.99).

"HTH" Pajamas set (top and bottom) ($59.99).

"Enjoy Your Stay... Forever" Loungefly bag ($90) featuring Mickey and Friends.

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