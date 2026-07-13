A New Collection Of Disney Princess Figures Just Arrived At Epcot
A fresh take on Moana, Rapunzel, and more, just arrived at Walt Disney World
A new collection of Disney Princess figurines is available at EPCOT that you may want to add to your collection.
What's Happening:
- A brand new collection of Disney Princess figures can be found inside EPCOT's Art of Disney store.
- Each of the six figures sells for $34.99.
- The collection includes:
- Belle
- Ariel
- Moana
- Cinderella
- Rapunzel
- Aurora
- Each one sees the princess in an iconic pose or with popular supporting characters.
- Moana poses with both Pua and Heihei. Rapunzel has Pascal wearing a dress she's sewing. Belle is posed with Mrs. Potts.
- Aurora is surrounded by her fairy friends. Ariel is viewing herself in a mirror with Flounder looking on.
- Only Cinderella doesn't have any friends with her (unless the mice are hiding somewhere).
More Disney Princess News:
- Several Disney Princesses recently took the stage at Disneyland Paris as part of the brand new Sleeping Beauty's Royal Waltz show.
- Disney Princess - The Concert is set to debut in the UK in early 2027. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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