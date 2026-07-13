A New Collection Of Disney Princess Figures Just Arrived At Epcot

A fresh take on Moana, Rapunzel, and more, just arrived at Walt Disney World
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A new collection of Disney Princess figurines is available at EPCOT that you may want to add to your collection.

What's Happening:

  • A brand new collection of Disney Princess figures can be found inside EPCOT's Art of Disney store.
  • Each of the six figures sells for $34.99.
  • The collection includes:
    • Belle
    • Ariel
    • Moana
    • Cinderella
    • Rapunzel
    • Aurora

  • Each one sees the princess in an iconic pose or with popular supporting characters.
  • Moana poses with both Pua and Heihei. Rapunzel has Pascal wearing a dress she's sewing. Belle is posed with Mrs. Potts.
  • Aurora is surrounded by her fairy friends. Ariel is viewing herself in a mirror with Flounder looking on.
  • Only Cinderella doesn't have any friends with her (unless the mice are hiding somewhere).

More Disney Princess News:

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