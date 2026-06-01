"Disney Princess – The Concert" Reveals Tour Dates and Ticket Sale Info for First-Ever U.K. and Ireland Tour
Tickets go on sale later this week for the latest tour of "Disney Princess – The Concert"
More details, including tour dates, have been revealed for the upcoming U.K. and Ireland tour of Disney Princess – The Concert.
What's Happening:
- Disney Princess – The Concert will be coming to the UK and Ireland in spring 2027, including five performances at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
- Audiences will experience classic and modern Disney numbers performed live by acclaimed Broadway and West End stars, alongside behind-the-scenes stories from their careers on stage and screen alongside the music.
- This marks the first tour of Disney Princess – The Concert since 2024, when our own Kyle Burbank got to attend in Memphis.
- Casting for the UK and Ireland tour will be revealed in August, but we do already know that Susan Egan (the voice of Megara in Hercules) will be among the cast.
- Among the songs set to be performed are:
- "How Far I’ll Go" from Moana
- "A Whole New World" from Aladdin
- "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid
- "Just Around the Riverbend" from Pocahontas
- "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog
- "Let It Go" from Frozen
- Tickets for Disney Princess – The Concert go on sale Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. BST. Presales will begin one day earlier on Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m. BST.
Tour Dates, Venues and Tickets
- Warwick
Butterworth Hall
11 March 2027 - 12 March 2027
- Brighton
The Brighton Centre
13 March 2027
- Swansea
Swansea Building Society Arena
14 March 2027
- Portsmouth
Guildhall
18 March 2027
- Leicester
De Montfort Hall
19 March 2027
- Torquay
Princess Theatre
20 March 2027
- Norwich
Theatre Royal
21 March 2027
- Peterborough
New Theatre
24 March 2027
- Nottingham
Royal Concert Hall
25 March 2027
- Hull
City Hall
27 March 2027
- London
Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall
28 March 2027 - 30 March 2027
- Oxford
New Theatre
1 April 2027
- Sunderland
Empire
2 April 2027
- Bradford
Live
3 April 2027
- Manchester
Opera House
4 April 2027
- Northampton
Derngate
6 April 2027
- Sheffield
City Hall
8 April 2027
- York
Barbican
9 April 2027
- Birmingham
Symphony Hall
10 April 2027
- Southend
Cliffs
11 April 2027
- Carlisle
Sands Centre
15 April 2027
- Stoke
Regent
16 April 2027
- Ipswich
Regent
17 April 2027
- Cardiff
WMC
18 April 2027
- Belfast
Waterfront Hall
20 April 2027
- Dublin
3Olympia
21 April 2027 - 22 April 2027
- Bath
Forum
24 April 2027
- Liverpool
Empire
25 April 2027
- Bournemouth
Pavilion
27 April 2027
- Aberdeen
Music Hall
29 April 2027
- Edinburgh
Playhouse (2P)
30 April 2027
- Glasgow
Sec Armadillo
1 May 2027
- Gateshead
The Glasshouse Sage One
2 May 2027
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