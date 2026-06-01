"Disney Princess – The Concert" Reveals Tour Dates and Ticket Sale Info for First-Ever U.K. and Ireland Tour

Tickets go on sale later this week for the latest tour of "Disney Princess – The Concert"

More details, including tour dates, have been revealed for the upcoming U.K. and Ireland tour of Disney Princess – The Concert.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Princess – The Concert will be coming to the UK and Ireland in spring 2027, including five performances at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
  • Audiences will experience classic and modern Disney numbers performed live by acclaimed Broadway and West End stars, alongside behind-the-scenes stories from their careers on stage and screen alongside the music.
  • This marks the first tour of Disney Princess – The Concert since 2024, when our own Kyle Burbank got to attend in Memphis.
  • Casting for the UK and Ireland tour will be revealed in August, but we do already know that Susan Egan (the voice of Megara in Hercules) will be among the cast.
  • Among the songs set to be performed are:
    • "How Far I’ll Go" from Moana
    • "A Whole New World" from Aladdin
    • "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid
    • "Just Around the Riverbend" from Pocahontas
    • "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog
    • "Let It Go" from Frozen
  • Tickets for Disney Princess – The Concert go on sale Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. BST. Presales will begin one day earlier on Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m. BST.

Tour Dates, Venues and Tickets

  • Warwick
    Butterworth Hall
    11 March 2027 - 12 March 2027
  • Brighton
    The Brighton Centre
    13 March 2027
  • Swansea
    Swansea Building Society Arena
    14 March 2027
  • Portsmouth
    Guildhall
    18 March 2027
  • Leicester
    De Montfort Hall
    19 March 2027
  • Torquay
    Princess Theatre
    20 March 2027
  • Norwich
    Theatre Royal
    21 March 2027
  • Peterborough
    New Theatre
    24 March 2027
  • Nottingham
    Royal Concert Hall
    25 March 2027
  • Hull
    City Hall
    27 March 2027
  • London
    Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall
    28 March 2027 - 30 March 2027
  • Oxford
    New Theatre
    1 April 2027
  • Sunderland
    Empire
    2 April 2027
  • Bradford
    Live
    3 April 2027
  • Manchester
    Opera House
    4 April 2027
  • Northampton
    Derngate
    6 April 2027
  • Sheffield
    City Hall
    8 April 2027
  • York
    Barbican
    9 April 2027
  • Birmingham
    Symphony Hall
    10 April 2027
  • Southend
    Cliffs
    11 April 2027
  • Carlisle
    Sands Centre
    15 April 2027
  • Stoke
    Regent
    16 April 2027
  • Ipswich
    Regent
    17 April 2027
  • Cardiff
    WMC
    18 April 2027
  • Belfast
    Waterfront Hall
    20 April 2027
  • Dublin
    3Olympia
    21 April 2027 - 22 April 2027
  • Bath
    Forum
    24 April 2027
  • Liverpool
    Empire
    25 April 2027
  • Bournemouth
    Pavilion
    27 April 2027
  • Aberdeen
    Music Hall
    29 April 2027
  • Edinburgh
    Playhouse (2P)
    30 April 2027
  • Glasgow
    Sec Armadillo
    1 May 2027
  • Gateshead
    The Glasshouse Sage One
    2 May 2027

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