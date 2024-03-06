Disney Princess: The Concert Kicks Off 2024 North American Tour in the Home of the Blues

This week, Disney Princess: The Concert kicked off its latest tour. After traveling the world, 2024 sees the event once again traveling across North America. The first stop on this leg was Memphis, Tennessee — the home of the blues and birthplace of rock and roll. So what better place would there be for me to attend and enjoy a night of Disney classics?

Although others on the LP team have had a chance to catch this concert in previous years, this was my first time. In fact, it was also my first time in Memphis. Luckily for me, the event was hosted at the lovely Orpheum Theatre, located — as host Benjamin Rauhala joked — “literally 10 feet off of Beale.” And while I had that Marc Cohn song stuck in my head the entire time I was exploring the area, it was time to replace it with some princess favorites.

For this particular evening, we were treated to the vocal talents of Susan Egan (Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, Arielle Jacobs (Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway), and Syndee Winters (Nala in The Lion King on Broadway). Additionally, the princesses were joined by a prince in the form of Bradley Gibson (Disney’s Hercules musical). As mentioned, they were accompanied by Rauhala, who served the role of “Fairy Godfairy” (his words, not mine). By the way, Hiba Elchikhe is meant to join the tour but apparently Jacobs is filling in for now.

As you’d expect going to a concert of this nature, some big hits were covered throughout the night. But, on top of that, some lesser heard songs also made their way into the set list, including numbers from Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and even a song from the Lion King musical that I doubt most casual Disney fans have heard. At the same time, if you have any doubt as to why Disney is currently working on Moana 2 and Frozen 3, the audience reactions to “How Far I’ll Go” and the numerous Frozen songs in the show will tell you everything you need to know. Speaking of that Moana song, I do want to give a shout out to Rauhala’s arrangements, which often worked reprises into the number — meaning that I got to hear my favorite musical moment from the movie (“I am Moana!”) as part of Jacobs’ wonderful performance.

One highlight for me was Egan’s performance of “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from Hercules — a song which she actually sings in the original film. Egan was also a part of another top moment as she and Gibson performed a medley of villains songs (a nice reprieve from the princess-centric setlist, TBH). Actually, any time Gibson was on stage, he was a welcomed addition as he dueted beautifully with all three ladies at some point during the show. Also, as a Princess and the Frog fan, I loved Winters’ rendition of “Almost There.”

In addition to the classic princesses, the 2024 version highlights some newer Disney properties. First, they sang a portion of a song from the newest princess film: Raya and the Last Dragon. After that, with the disclaimer that Asha isn’t actually a princess, the trio performed “This Wish” from Wish.

At an hour and 45 minutes including a 20 minute intermission, Disney Princess: The Concert feels like a perfect length for audience members of all ages. Between the songs and the fun banter in between (which is heavily scripted and feels so but delivers on emotion and humor nonetheless), that time flies by. While I didn’t really know what to expect from the show, I thoroughly enjoyed my evening in Memphis. Even better, I could tell that the kids that filled the Orpheum Theatre felt the same way.

Disney Princess: The Concert continues its North American tour with dates throughout March and April. For more information, check out Ticketmaster.