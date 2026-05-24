A Royal Announcement: Disney Princess – The Concert Comes to the United Kingdom in 2027
Susan Egan shared exciting news for Disney Princess fans.
The magic of Disney Princess – The Concert is making its way across the pond to the United Kingdom next year.
What's Happening:
- Disney Legend and the voice of Megara from Hercules, Susan Egan, shared on her Instagram that Disney Princess – The Concert will be coming back for another tour soon.
- While information is currently scarce, we do know that Disney Princess – The Concert will be coming to the UK and Ireland in 2027.
- This marks the first tour of Disney Princess – The Concert since 2024, when our own Kyle Burbank got to attend in Memphis.
- For more information and presale access, you'll want to sign up for the mailing list.
- Back in 2021, we got a chance to preview Disney Princess – The Concert at Disney Springs, with a special performance featuring Sydnee Winters, Susan Egan, Anneliese van der Pol and Courtney Reed.
- Just last year as part of World Princess Week, Jodi Benson Paige O’Hara, Anika Noni Rose and Auli’i Cravalho came together for an incredible performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.
More Disney News:
- We attended the grand opening of the new Disney Store Limited Time location at Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA, offering a first look at the pop-up retail experience.
- As part of Disney and F1’s partnership, Minnie and Daisy hit Montreal to celebrate Minnie Mouse and F1 Academy.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland Theater has officially re-opened for the first time since 2020, inviting guests to enjoy some Pixar Shorts fun!
- The soundtrack to the recently updated Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.
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