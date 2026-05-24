A Royal Announcement: Disney Princess – The Concert Comes to the United Kingdom in 2027

Susan Egan shared exciting news for Disney Princess fans.

The magic of Disney Princess – The Concert is making its way across the pond to the United Kingdom next year.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Legend and the voice of Megara from Hercules, Susan Egan, shared on her Instagram that Disney Princess – The Concert will be coming back for another tour soon.
  • While information is currently scarce, we do know that Disney Princess – The Concert will be coming to the UK and Ireland in 2027.
  • This marks the first tour of Disney Princess – The Concert since 2024, when our own Kyle Burbank got to attend in Memphis.
  • For more information and presale access, you'll want to sign up for the mailing list.

  • Back in 2021, we got a chance to preview Disney Princess – The Concert at Disney Springs, with a special performance featuring Sydnee Winters, Susan Egan, Anneliese van der Pol and Courtney Reed.

  • Just last year as part of World Princess Week, Jodi Benson Paige O’Hara, Anika Noni Rose and Auli’i Cravalho came together for an incredible performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.

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