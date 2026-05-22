Fuel the Magic: Minnie and Daisy Hit the Grand Prix Du Canada in Style

Start your engines!
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In part of Disney and F1’s partnership, Minnie and Daisy hit Montreal to celebrate Minnie Mouse and F1 Academy.

What’s Happening:

  • This year, Disney and F1 started their engines on a massive partnership dubbed Fuel the Magic.
  • The partnership is set to bring in tons of merchandise, special events, entertainment, and more, combining the thrill of racing and the magic of Mickey & Friends.
  • F1 and Disney recently celebrated Minnie Mouse and F1 Academy with a special appearance by Minnie and Daisy.
  • Visiting Montreal for the Grand Prix Du Canada, Minnie and Daisy rolled up on the track decked out in adorable racing outfits and a highly decorated car.
  • Minnie and Daisy were there all about celebrating women in racing, bringing their star power to F1 Academy. 
  • Shared to Instagram, the pair did a fun photoshoot on the track and showed off their custom ride!

  • Check out some photos below!

  • Plus, make sure you check out a new line of merchandise revealed yesterday!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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