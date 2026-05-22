Fuel the Magic: Minnie and Daisy Hit the Grand Prix Du Canada in Style

In part of Disney and F1’s partnership, Minnie and Daisy hit Montreal to celebrate Minnie Mouse and F1 Academy.

What’s Happening:

This year, Disney and F1 started their engines on a massive partnership dubbed Fuel the Magic.

The partnership is set to bring in tons of merchandise, special events, entertainment, and more, combining the thrill of racing and the magic of Mickey & Friends.

F1 and Disney recently celebrated Minnie Mouse and F1 Academy with a special appearance by Minnie and Daisy.

Visiting Montreal for the Grand Prix Du Canada, Minnie and Daisy rolled up on the track decked out in adorable racing outfits and a highly decorated car.

Minnie and Daisy were there all about celebrating women in racing, bringing their star power to F1 Academy.

Shared to Instagram, the pair did a fun photoshoot on the track and showed off their custom ride!

Check out some photos below!

Plus, make sure you check out a new line of merchandise revealed yesterday!

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