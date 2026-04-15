Disney x Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Merch Brings Colorful, Race-Day Style to Disney Store

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Disney and Formula 1 are teaming up once again to bring fans a vibrant new collection celebrating the thrill of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog has shared that the new Disney x Formula 1 collection is launching soon on DisneyStore.com.
  • Featuring commemorative designs, the collection includes a limited-release crew fleece pullover and a pin.

  • The designs celebrate select races in the 2026 Formula 1 season, specifically highlighting the Miami Grand Prix with colorful designs, palm trees, and Mickey Mouse.

  • Designs are inspired by Mickey & Friends and include the Disney x Formula 1 logo, and also brings back the Mickey Mouse tire wheel design (introduced in 2025).

  • Fans attending the Miami Grand Prix can buy items in person at race locations.

  • The 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place from May 1–3, with the collection set to drop on April 23 at 8 AM PT.
  • More updates and merchandise will be shared throughout the 2026 F1 season.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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