Disney x Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Merch Brings Colorful, Race-Day Style to Disney Store

Disney and Formula 1 are teaming up once again to bring fans a vibrant new collection celebrating the thrill of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog has shared that the new Disney x Formula 1 collection is launching soon on DisneyStore.com.

Featuring commemorative designs, the collection includes a limited-release crew fleece pullover and a pin.

The designs celebrate select races in the 2026 Formula 1 season, specifically highlighting the Miami Grand Prix with colorful designs, palm trees, and Mickey Mouse.

Designs are inspired by Mickey & Friends and include the Disney x Formula 1 logo, and also brings back the Mickey Mouse tire wheel design (introduced in 2025).

Fans attending the Miami Grand Prix can buy items in person at race locations.

The 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place from May 1–3, with the collection set to drop on April 23 at 8 AM PT.

More updates and merchandise will be shared throughout the 2026 F1 season.

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