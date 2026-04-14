Photos: Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection Brings Fresh Spring Style to Walt Disney World

Bright, citrus-inspired accessories arrive just in time for the season!

Spring has officially arrived, and there’s no better excuse to refresh your home with something bright, fruitful, and full of personality. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, a brand-new collection is bringing a splash of sunshine to park style with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection.

Inspired by colorful produce stands and sunny market days, this new lineup leans into cheerful, fruit-forward designs that feel tailor-made for spring and summer. At the center of it all are the iconic Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mouse head sihlouettes, reimagined in playful prints bursting with citrus, berries, and other fresh motifs. The items from the collection we spotted includes:

Orange Slice Mickey Mouse Dish - $29.99

Orange Mickey Mouse Picture Frame - $39.99

Orange Slice Mickey Mouse Bottle Stopper - $

Watermelon Chip and Dale Pen - $14.99

Orange and Strawberry Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glassware Set - $34.99

Orange and Strawberry Mickey and Minnie Mouse Salt and Pepper Shakers - $29.99

Orange Slice Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap - $32.99

Strawberry Minnie Mouse Tea Towel - $19.99

Orange and Strawberry Mickey and Minnie Mouse Throw Blanket - $44.99

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