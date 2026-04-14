Brooks x runDisney Springtime Surprise Collection Brings Disney Magic to Every Step

Limited-edition running shoes inspired by Disney duos debut at the Health & Fitness Expo

Springtime just got a whole lot more magical, and a lot more stylish. As runners gear up for the seasonal festivities, the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is blooming with a fresh collaboration that’s turning heads both on and off the course.

What’s Happening:

  • In partnership with Brooks Running, runDisney has unveiled a limited-edition lineup of performance shoes inspired by beloved Disney duos and characters. These designs blend Brooks’ signature comfort and support with playful, character-driven aesthetics, making them just as collectible as they are functional.

  • Leading the collection are standout styles like the Ghost 17 inspired by Winnie the Pooh, bringing soft, honey-hued tones to a fan-favorite running shoe. 

  • Meanwhile, the Glycerin 23 channels the larger-than-life energy of Genie, offering a bold and vibrant design that feels straight out of Agrabah.

  • For fans of classic Disney mischief, the Ghost 17 featuring Chip and Dale delivers a fun, playful look inspired by the iconic duo. 
  • Of course, no Disney running collection would be complete without Mickey Mouse, whose Ghost 17 design adds a timeless touch to the lineup.
  • Rounding out the collection is the Adrenaline GTS 25 runDisney edition, offering a more streamlined design while still celebrating the spirit of the event. 
  • Each pair is crafted with runners in mind, ensuring that performance isn’t sacrificed for style, whether you’re racing through the parks or adding miles to your training routine.
  • These limited-edition shoes are available exclusively during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo, making them a must-have for attendees. The Expo runs April 16 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, April 17 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and April 18 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It’s important to note that select sizes, particularly for the Adrenaline GTS 25, will only be available for order onsite and shipped directly to buyers, with no same-day pickup option.
  • The Brooks x runDisney collaboration continues to grow in popularity, combining the worlds of fitness and fandom. With eye-catching designs and limited availability, these shoes are likely to be one of the most sought-after items of the Springtime Surprise Weekend.
  • So whether you’re chasing a personal best or just looking to add a little extra magic to your stride, this collection proves that the perfect running shoe can be both high-performance and happily ever after.

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