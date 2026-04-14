Brooks x runDisney Springtime Surprise Collection Brings Disney Magic to Every Step

Limited-edition running shoes inspired by Disney duos debut at the Health & Fitness Expo

Springtime just got a whole lot more magical, and a lot more stylish. As runners gear up for the seasonal festivities, the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is blooming with a fresh collaboration that’s turning heads both on and off the course.

What’s Happening:

In partnership with Brooks Running, runDisney has unveiled a limited-edition lineup of performance shoes inspired by beloved Disney duos and characters. These designs blend Brooks’ signature comfort and support with playful, character-driven aesthetics, making them just as collectible as they are functional.

Leading the collection are standout styles like the Ghost 17 inspired by Winnie the Pooh, bringing soft, honey-hued tones to a fan-favorite running shoe.

Meanwhile, the Glycerin 23 channels the larger-than-life energy of Genie, offering a bold and vibrant design that feels straight out of Agrabah.

For fans of classic Disney mischief, the Ghost 17 featuring Chip and Dale delivers a fun, playful look inspired by the iconic duo.

Of course, no Disney running collection would be complete without Mickey Mouse, whose Ghost 17 design adds a timeless touch to the lineup.

Rounding out the collection is the Adrenaline GTS 25 runDisney edition, offering a more streamlined design while still celebrating the spirit of the event.

Each pair is crafted with runners in mind, ensuring that performance isn’t sacrificed for style, whether you’re racing through the parks or adding miles to your training routine.

These limited-edition shoes are available exclusively during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo, making them a must-have for attendees. The Expo runs April 16 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, April 17 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and April 18 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It’s important to note that select sizes, particularly for the Adrenaline GTS 25, will only be available for order onsite and shipped directly to buyers, with no same-day pickup option.

The Brooks x runDisney collaboration continues to grow in popularity, combining the worlds of fitness and fandom. With eye-catching designs and limited availability, these shoes are likely to be one of the most sought-after items of the Springtime Surprise Weekend.

So whether you’re chasing a personal best or just looking to add a little extra magic to your stride, this collection proves that the perfect running shoe can be both high-performance and happily ever after.

More runDisney News: