Go the Distance: Medals Revealed for the 2026 runDisney Virtual Series Medals
Take part in all three virtual 5K races and you'll receive a very "Goofy" finisher medal.
After recently learning the themes for the 2026 runDisney Virtual Series, runDisney has now shared the medals that participants will be able to take home.
What's Happening:
- The 2026 runDisney Virtual Series is leaning heavily into the flashback feels, celebrating the iconic animation and style of the 1990s.
- From June 1 through August 31, 2026, runners can log their miles from anywhere while celebrating a lineup of beloved Disney classics.
- This year's event is going retro with three 5K races and a challenge themed to some classic Disney movies and characters.
- And of course, the medals will accompany each theme. Let's take a look at them!
Go the Distance Virtual 5K
Kuzcotopia Virtual 5K
Just Around the Riverbend Virtual 5K
An Extremely Goofy Virtual Challenge
- As always, participants who complete their virtual 5Ks will receive uniquely themed finisher medals, with a fourth medal available for those who complete all three races in the series.
- Event registration for the 2026 runDisney Virtual Series opens tomorrow, April 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET.
More Disney Parks News:
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has debuted a new display inspired by the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.
- A sweet new cake pop and a Monsters, Inc.-themed novelty item are coming soon to Disney California Adventure.
- From EPCOT and The Muppets, to Disney Channel and Dinosaurs – a huge new collection of vinyl decals has made its debut at Walt Disney World!
- Figment lovers are getting a new novelty item – outside of the EPCOT Festival of the Arts – with this new Figment Bubble Wand.
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