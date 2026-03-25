runDisney Teases Theme for 2026 Virtual Series

New virtual races includes retro vibes and fan-favorite characters.

runDisney has teased its 2026 Virtual Series, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane for runners.

What's Happening:

The 2026 runDisney Virtual Series is leaning heavily into the flashback feels, celebrating the iconic animation and style of the 1990s.

A teaser on Instagram featured a series of silhouettes that point directly to a '90s theme.

We spotted Goofy and Max (A Goofy Movie), Hercules, Kuzco (The Emperor's New Groove), and Pocahontas.

The series is scheduled to take place from June 1 to August 31, 2026.

General registration for these nostalgic miles is set to open on April 7, 2026.

As always, participants who complete their virtual 5Ks will receive uniquely themed finisher medals, with a fourth medal available for those who complete all three races in the series.

We'll be keeping a close eye on runDisney.com for the full reveal of the medal designs and specific race themes.

The Evolution of the Virtual Series

Virtual races allow those unable to travel to Florida or California to participate in the runDisney magic without the cost of airfare and hotels.

Past series have celebrated everything from Disney Park Attractions (like the Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain) to the Lion King's 25th Anniversary and even Mickey Mouse’s 90th.

The virtual events have spawned massive online communities where runners share their homemade finish lines, themed costumes, and flat-runner photos.

For many, the summer virtual series serves as the primary training block for the in-person Fall and Winter race weekends, such as the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend or the massive Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

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