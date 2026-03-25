runDisney Teases Theme for 2026 Virtual Series
New virtual races includes retro vibes and fan-favorite characters.
runDisney has teased its 2026 Virtual Series, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane for runners.
What's Happening:
- The 2026 runDisney Virtual Series is leaning heavily into the flashback feels, celebrating the iconic animation and style of the 1990s.
- A teaser on Instagram featured a series of silhouettes that point directly to a '90s theme.
- We spotted Goofy and Max (A Goofy Movie), Hercules, Kuzco (The Emperor's New Groove), and Pocahontas.
- The series is scheduled to take place from June 1 to August 31, 2026.
- General registration for these nostalgic miles is set to open on April 7, 2026.
- As always, participants who complete their virtual 5Ks will receive uniquely themed finisher medals, with a fourth medal available for those who complete all three races in the series.
- We'll be keeping a close eye on runDisney.com for the full reveal of the medal designs and specific race themes.
The Evolution of the Virtual Series
- Virtual races allow those unable to travel to Florida or California to participate in the runDisney magic without the cost of airfare and hotels.
- Past series have celebrated everything from Disney Park Attractions (like the Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain) to the Lion King's 25th Anniversary and even Mickey Mouse’s 90th.
- The virtual events have spawned massive online communities where runners share their homemade finish lines, themed costumes, and flat-runner photos.
- For many, the summer virtual series serves as the primary training block for the in-person Fall and Winter race weekends, such as the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend or the massive Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
More runDisney News:
- runDisney x Brooks: Princess Themed Running Shoes Headed to the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
- First Look at the 2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Medals: Running Is Better Together
- Aw Phooey! runDisney Teases Theme for 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon
- Photos: A Peek Inside the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend's Health & Fitness Expo
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now