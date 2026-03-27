2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: First Look at New Merchandise
Celebrate friendship and Disney magic with new race-inspired gear and a springtime race weekend at Walt Disney World
Lace up, and get ready to race into a weekend powered by friendship and Disney magic. The 2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is officially on the horizon, bringing a vibrant, character-filled race celebration to Walt Disney World Resort from April 16 through April 20.
What’s Happening:
- With a lineup inspired by iconic Disney duos and a fresh wave of themed merchandise, this year’s event promises to be as stylish as it is unforgettable.
- Each piece is designed to celebrate your accomplishment while keeping comfort and style in mind, whether you're crossing the finish line or exploring the parks afterward. Let’s take a look at the collection:
- While the preview offers an exciting glimpse, the full merchandise collection will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- The Expo is more than just a shopping stop, it’s an essential part of the race weekend experience.
- All participants must attend the Expo at least one day before their race to pick up their race bib, receive their participant shirt, and collect any pre-purchased merchandise.
- The Expo Hours are:
- Thursday, April 16, 2026: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Friday, April 17, 2026: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Saturday, April 18, 2026: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Guests can also check out the Digital Expo & Event Guide, which will include everything from race details to exclusive offers and limited-time merchandise.
- True to its name, the Springtime Surprise Weekend always has a few tricks up its sleeve, and this year looks no different. From themed races to exclusive gear and unforgettable moments throughout the parks, the event continues to evolve into one of the most unique experiences in the runDisney calendar.
More runDisney News:
- runDisney Teases Theme for 2026 Virtual Series
- runDisney x Brooks: Princess Themed Running Shoes Headed to the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
- First Look at the 2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Medals: Running Is Better Together
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