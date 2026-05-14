Feel the Thrill! New Disney x Formula 1 Velocity Collection Has Arrived
Racers start your engines! The next wave of Disney x Formula 1 merchandise— the Velocity Collection— has rolled into Disney Store, featuring a Mickey Mouse T-shirt among other items.
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What’s Happening:
- Kick it into high gear this summer with Disney and Formula 1! The ongoing “Fuel the Magic” campaign brings together the best of Disney charm with the thrill of racing, resulting in a team up you won’t soon forget!
- Today sees the debut of the Velocity Collection at Disney Store which offers:
- Shirts
- Pullover Jackets
- Mickey Mouse Plush
- Baseball Cap
- And more!
- This assortment also includes a Disney Store Exclusive Mickey Mouse T-shirt available via Private Access on May 14th. The shirt will be available to the general public on May 15th.
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Men - Black | Disney Store
- Disney x Formula Velocity Collection is available now at Disney Store. Select items are currently pre-order. Prices range from $11.99-$150.00.
Disney x Formula 1® Racing Mickey Mouse 2026 Plush – 12'' | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse 2026 Plush – 11'' | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Men | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Core Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Men | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Women | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Men - Ivory | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Crest T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Crossbody Bag with Charms | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Helmet Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Crest Pin – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Icon ''Fuel the Magic'' Pin | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Patches Set | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Sticker Set | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Keychain | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Mickey Mouse Glove Keychain | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Mickey Mouse Plush Keychain | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!