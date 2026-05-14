Feel the Thrill! New Disney x Formula 1 Velocity Collection Has Arrived

This might be our favorite drop yet!

Racers start your engines! The next wave of Disney x Formula 1 merchandise— the Velocity Collection— has rolled into Disney Store, featuring a Mickey Mouse T-shirt among other items.

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What’s Happening:

Kick it into high gear this summer with Disney and Formula 1! The ongoing “Fuel the Magic” campaign brings together the best of Disney charm with the thrill of racing, resulting in a team up you won’t soon forget!

Today sees the debut of the Velocity Collection at Disney Store which offers: Shirts Pullover Jackets Mickey Mouse Plush Baseball Cap And more!

This assortment also includes a Disney Store Exclusive Mickey Mouse T-shirt available via Private Access on May 14th. The shirt will be available to the general public on May 15th.

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Men - Black | Disney Store

Disney x Formula Velocity Collection is available now at Disney Store. Select items are currently pre-order. Prices range from $11.99-$150.00.

Disney x Formula 1® Racing Mickey Mouse 2026 Plush – 12'' | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse 2026 Plush – 11'' | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Men | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Core Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Men | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Women | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Men - Ivory | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Crest T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Crossbody Bag with Charms | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Helmet Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Crest Pin – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Icon ''Fuel the Magic'' Pin | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Patches Set | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Sticker Set | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Keychain | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Mickey Mouse Glove Keychain | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Mickey Mouse Plush Keychain | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® Velocity Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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