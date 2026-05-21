Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck School Racers in Fashion and Speed with the Disney x F1 ACADEMY Collection
Blink, and you’ll miss it! But don’t worry, it’ll come around again. Disney’s ongoing collaboration with Formula 1 is racing to bring fans a new series of apparel as the latest drop—ACADEMY Collection—makes its debut at Disney Store. This time, Minnie Mouse and her pal, Daisy Duck, serve as inspiration for the new styles.
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What’s Happening:
- We’ve revved our engines, we’ve raced to the track, retail stores, and online stores too, and now we’re taking another look at Disney Store to check out the latest in the Disney x Formula 1 collaboration.
- As part of the ongoing “Fuel the Magic” campaign, Disney is bringing hot fashions to guests, all branded with the Formula 1 logo. Of course, this collab also includes appearances by Mickey and Friends, and the newest offering features Minnie and Daisy.
- The ACADEMY Collection turns to the biggest fashionistas to get their take on fun and sporty apparel and accessories presented in shades of bold pink, purple, and blue.
- Among the items released are:
- Graphic T-shirt
- Hoodie
- Pin
- Dad hat
- And more
- The Disney x F1 ACADEMY Collection is available now at Disney Store. Guests will also find additional styles trackside, on F1.com, F1 Grand Prix Plaza, and more.
- Prices range from $30.00 to $150.00.
Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse Icon Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse Icon Pin | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!