Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck School Racers in Fashion and Speed with the Disney x F1 ACADEMY Collection

Our favorite divas know fashion on and off the racetrack!

Blink, and you’ll miss it! But don’t worry, it’ll come around again. Disney’s ongoing collaboration with Formula 1 is racing to bring fans a new series of apparel as the latest drop—ACADEMY Collection—makes its debut at Disney Store. This time, Minnie Mouse and her pal, Daisy Duck, serve as inspiration for the new styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’ve revved our engines, we’ve raced to the track, retail stores, and online stores too, and now we’re taking another look at Disney Store to check out the latest in the Disney x Formula 1 collaboration.

As part of the ongoing “Fuel the Magic” campaign, Disney is bringing hot fashions to guests, all branded with the Formula 1 logo. Of course, this collab also includes appearances by Mickey and Friends, and the newest offering features Minnie and Daisy.

The ACADEMY Collection turns to the biggest fashionistas to get their take on fun and sporty apparel and accessories presented in shades of bold pink, purple, and blue.

Among the items released are: Graphic T-shirt Hoodie Pin Dad hat And more

The Disney x F1 ACADEMY Collection is available now at Disney Store. Guests will also find additional styles trackside, on F1.com, F1 Grand Prix Plaza, and more.

Prices range from $30.00 to $150.00.

Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse Icon Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Minnie Mouse Icon Pin | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



