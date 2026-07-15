Embrace Your Inner Villain with New Capes and Robes at Disney's Hollywood Studios
An extra layer in Florida summer!
New wardrobe accessories have arrived in the form of capes and robes that will allow guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios to embrace their inner villain.
What's Happening:
- Disney Parks seems to be testing a new merchandise trend out (or embracing another one in their own way) at Walt Disney World as we spotted some fun new apparel items that can be picked up at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- While walking through a store on Sunset Boulevard at the park - Once Upon A Time - we spotted these new robes, or capes, representing a trio of different classic Disney villains.
- Robes, Shawls, Capes, however you'd like to refer to them - these over the shoulder garments drape over guests and will help them bring out their inner villain. Designs feature the looks of Hades from Hercules, Jafar from Aladdin, and the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
- More fun can be had with the Jafar-inspired wardrobe piece, as it is reversible and features Jafar's robes, but when flipped, transforms into the snake he turns into during the climax of the animated classic. A moment that is also replicated in the nearby Fantasmic!
- Once Upon A Time is located between the bathrooms and the Theatre of the Stars on Sunset Boulevard, home of Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage! This is also only a few steps away from the entrance to the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater, home of Fantasmic! Giving the villain presence in this retail location a stronger emphasis, especially considering that these three villains appear in the nighttime spectacular.
- The new items can be picked (as of press time) for $59.99 plus tax.
- While these items were spotted at Disney's Hollywood Studios, there is nothing specific about them that limits them to this store, so they are likely to appear at other retail locations
- To head to Disney's Hollywood Studios for yourself to check out the new items and enjoy the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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