Savor Indian Flavors This July as Passport to Morimoto Asia Continues at Disney Springs

We were invited out to try this month's speciality items at the popular Walt Disney World restaurant.

Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs is celebrating its 10th anniversary with their "Passport to Morimoto Asia" event, highlighting a different region each month. For July, the spotlight is on India with a special dish and cocktail.

We were invited out to Morimoto Asia to sample some flavors of India, including the signature Chicken 65 dish featuring Indian fried chicken, coleslaw and lime.

That paired nicely with the Porter Flip, an alcoholic beverage featuring Cruzan blackstrap rum, decarbonated porter, miso mumbai molasses, orgeat, vanilla, and angostura bitters. Both items had a nice spice to them, without being too overbearing for most people's taste buds.

Prior to the main course, we also got to try one of their usual appetizer dishes, the delicious Crispy Popcorn Shrimp – signature tempura shrimp tossed in spicy gochujang aioli.

A trip to Morimoto Asia isn't complete without a trip across the pathway to the new We also got to try out the new Kakigōri Kool cart, serving up some scrumptious shaved ice offerings. Specifically, I tried the Signature, bringing together delicious shaved ice with vanilla custard, diced pineapples and condensed milk.

Try the Indian items for yourself during the month of July at Morimoto Asia, plus Kakigōri Kool anytime at Disney Springs!

The Passport to Morimoto Asia event continues with the Flavors of India. See what special offerings you can try this month at Disney Springs. #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/cXDRKR3qoF — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) July 16, 2026