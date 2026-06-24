Refreshing, Sweet, & Shareable: Kakigōri Kool Now Open at Disney Springs

Plus, check out my thoughts on the treat I tried.
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Only a few days after it was announced, Kakigōri Kool has officially debuted at Morimoto Asia.

What's Happening:

  • Just outside of Morimoto Asia and Morimoto Street Eats at Disney Springs, guests will now find the Kakigōri Kool stand.
  • The shop is built upon a bicycle cart (they even ring the bike bell when an order is ready) and features two shaved ice treats.

  • For $8, guests can try the Classic, which is a regular shaved ice that features grape, cherry, and lemon syrup plus strawberry boba.
  • Meanwhile, the Signature includes frozen vanilla custard as well as shaved ice, cherry, pineapple, blue raspberry syrup, condensed milk, and diced pineapple.
  • It sells for $9.

  • Bottled still and sparkling waters are also available.
  • Of note: the stand is cashless, excepting only card or mobile payments.

  • By the way, if there's a certain syrup you want or don't want, the staff at the stand seemed more than happy to customize for you.
  • Kakigōri Kool is now open at Disney Springs.

My Review:

  • I decided to try the Signature during my initial visit.
  • As you'd expect, the shaved ice component was quite refreshing on a hot Florida evening.
  • Plus, unlike some similar offerings I've had, it didn't feel overly syrupy or leave a sticky feeling in my mouth.
  • However, as good as the shaved ice was, the frozen custard definitely enhanced the experience
  • Hitting the custard in the center felt like unlocking another level of deliciousness.
  • For that reason, I think it's definitely worth the extra $1 to get this version of the treat.
  • Also, it's plenty big, so maybe consider sharing. I wish I had.

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank