Refreshing, Sweet, & Shareable: Kakigōri Kool Now Open at Disney Springs
Plus, check out my thoughts on the treat I tried.
Only a few days after it was announced, Kakigōri Kool has officially debuted at Morimoto Asia.
What's Happening:
- Just outside of Morimoto Asia and Morimoto Street Eats at Disney Springs, guests will now find the Kakigōri Kool stand.
- The shop is built upon a bicycle cart (they even ring the bike bell when an order is ready) and features two shaved ice treats.
- For $8, guests can try the Classic, which is a regular shaved ice that features grape, cherry, and lemon syrup plus strawberry boba.
- Meanwhile, the Signature includes frozen vanilla custard as well as shaved ice, cherry, pineapple, blue raspberry syrup, condensed milk, and diced pineapple.
- It sells for $9.
- Bottled still and sparkling waters are also available.
- Of note: the stand is cashless, excepting only card or mobile payments.
- By the way, if there's a certain syrup you want or don't want, the staff at the stand seemed more than happy to customize for you.
- Kakigōri Kool is now open at Disney Springs.
My Review:
- I decided to try the Signature during my initial visit.
- As you'd expect, the shaved ice component was quite refreshing on a hot Florida evening.
- Plus, unlike some similar offerings I've had, it didn't feel overly syrupy or leave a sticky feeling in my mouth.
- However, as good as the shaved ice was, the frozen custard definitely enhanced the experience
- Hitting the custard in the center felt like unlocking another level of deliciousness.
- For that reason, I think it's definitely worth the extra $1 to get this version of the treat.
- Also, it's plenty big, so maybe consider sharing. I wish I had.
More Disney Springs News:
- Vuori Athletic Wear Is Coming Soon to Disney Springs
- Photos: Joffrey's Coffee Brings Out Their Own Toy Truck to Celebrate "Toy Story 5" at Disney Springs
- Get Your Game On: Level99 to Open at Disney Springs Later This Month
- Resort Screening Process to be Implemented at Disney Springs Transportation Hubs
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