Photos/Video: Six Ravens Brings Delicious Hand Pies to Disney Springs During Soft Opening
Hear ye, hear ye, new flavors have arrived at Walt Disney World!
Disney Springs newest quick service Six Ravens is now open, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out one of their signature dishes.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new restaurant Six Ravens.
- Now in soft openings at Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district, the new quick-service location brings a new take on medieval eats.
- Including hand-pie-style sandwiches, grab-and-go sides, and more, the new addition arrives from the same creators as Gideon’s Bakehouse.
- Just like the popular cookie destination, the theming looks to be immaculate.
- Even the menus have an aged look that brings the theming together.
- Fulling embracing the medieval Europe aesthetic, the restaurant will specialize in hand-pies they refer to as Coffyns.
- Plus, the restaurant will offer potato-based sides, delicious dips, and dessert tarts.
- You’ll also find root beer and local beer on tap.
- Laughing Place’s own Jeremiah had the chance to try one of the hand pies, so check out his review below!
- For those looking to visit Six Ravens and the Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Disney Springs Reveals Halloween 2026 Foodie Guide with Dozens of New Treats
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Enjoy New Muppet-Themed Perks at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- More Details Revealed for Disney Lakeshore Lodge, Including a "Pocahontas"-Inspired Lobby
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com