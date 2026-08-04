More Details Revealed for Disney Lakeshore Lodge, Including a "Pocahontas"-Inspired Lobby
Plus learn about the three dining experiences found at the resort when it opens summer 2027.
We're a year out from the summer 2027 opening of Disney Lakeshore Lodge, and new details and concept art have been revealed about the upcoming Walt Disney World resort.
What's Happening:
- In a new update, Disney Parks Blog has provided more specifics on what guests will find at Disney Lakeshore Lodge.
- This begins with where any stay at Lakeshore Lodge will naturally begin, inside the lobby. As seen in the art above, the intention is to immerse guests in sights and sounds of nature from the moment they arrive, including the floor-to-ceiling windows that will showcase the views of The Wetlands outdoor recreation area.
- Taking inspiration from Pocahontas, the lobby will feature a shimmering fiberoptic river illuminating the floor, along with a blown glass "Colors of the Wind" sculpture overhead featuring hundreds of suspended glass leaves.
- The landscapes seen in Pocahontas also inspired the custom tapestries and furnishings that will be found within the lobby.
- Details were also given about the three dining experiences that will be found at Lakeshore Lodge when it debuts, starting with Moonglade.
- Moonglade will be a table-service restaurant boasting stunning water views and dishes featuring seasonal and locally sourced ingredients..
- That view will be boosted by floor-to-ceiling windows that will frame the cypress trees along Bay Lake.
- Bay Lake Provisions meanwhile is an all-day, quick-service marketplace, offering specialty coffees and fresh fare in an open-kitchen atmosphere.
- Guests will also be able to spot woodland critters inspired by beloved Disney classics throughout the space.
- And then there's the Paint Out Point Bar & Grill, located near Lakeshore Lagoon. This location will feature shareable bites and specialty beverages.
- Inspired by the art of plein-air painting, this pool bar will also showcase a collection of original artwork created by Imagineers as they drew inspiration from the Bay Lake landscapes.
- Lastly, the latest update reveals that guests will be able to gather in Lakeshore Lodge's Dandelion Terrace to see the Magic Kingdom fireworks each night.
- Dandelion Terrace will also feature a two-story gallery of archival Disney artwork from classic films like Fantasia, along with dandelion light fixtures.
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