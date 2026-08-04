Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Enjoy New Muppet-Themed Perks at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Maybe it IS easy being green when you're a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder!
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have another reason to visit Disney's Hollywood Studios this summer, as Disney is rolling out an all-new lineup of exclusive Muppet-themed offerings featuring everyone's favorite frog, Kermit.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of the recent debut of the new Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, the limited-time perks celebrate everyone’s favorite amphibian with an exclusive collectible magnet, a specialty milkshake, and a unique Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot.
- All three offerings will be available from August 11 through September 24, 2026, giving Passholders even more reasons to spend a day at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A must-have Passholder exclusive is the brand-new collectible Kermit the Frog Passholder magnet. Available inside Mickey Shorts Theater, the magnet continues Disney's popular tradition of offering limited-edition designs featuring beloved Disney characters throughout the year.
- Passholders can pick up the magnet any time during normal park operating hours between August 11 and September 24. As with previous magnet releases, each Passholder is limited to one magnet while supplies last. Guests must present a valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass along with a government-issued photo ID to receive the complimentary collectible.
- The Kermit magnet arrives just as Disney's Hollywood Studios enters a new era for The Muppets. Guests can "move right along" from picking up their magnet to experiencing the newly reimagined Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, where Kermit, Animal, Dr. Teeth, and the Electric Mayhem have taken over the iconic attraction.
- Passholders looking for a sweet seasonal treat will also find an exclusive menu item waiting at Dockside Diner.
- The limited-time Key Lime Kermit Milk Shake features a vanilla milkshake topped with key lime cake crumbs, key lime sauce, and colorful sprinkles, creating a vibrant green dessert inspired by Kermit himself.
- The shake will only be available for purchase by Walt Disney World Annual Passholders from August 11 through September 24 during Dockside Diner's regular operating hours. Guests must present their Annual Pass ID in the My Disney Experience app along with a valid government-issued photo ID when ordering.
- Rounding out the celebration is a Passholder-exclusive Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot featuring Kermit the Frog playing his iconic banjo.
- Guests can visit the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the end of Hollywood Boulevard, close to Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day. Disney is even providing a banjo prop, allowing guests to pose alongside Kermit for what Disney describes as a musical duet.
- Like the other offerings, the Magic Shot will only be available from August 11 through September 24 and requires Passholders to show their Annual Pass ID and a valid government-issued photo ID.
- As with all Walt Disney World Annual Passholder benefits, guests will still need valid park admission to enter Disney's Hollywood Studios. Passholders must either have a theme park reservation, visit after 2:00 p.m. on eligible days, or enter on a Good-to-Go Day without a reservation, subject to the current Annual Pass reservation policies.
- With exclusive merchandise, specialty food, and a memorable PhotoPass opportunity, Disney is giving Annual Passholders multiple ways to celebrate The Muppets' growing presence at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
More Disney’s Hollywood Studios News:
- Costumes from "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Now Featured at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Walt Disney World Showcases New World Princess Week Treats Across Resort
- New Muppet Beverages and Novelty Cups Arrive at Disney's Hollywood Studios
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