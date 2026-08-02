Costumes from "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Now Featured at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Those visiting Walt Disney Presents in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World can experience some fun with the new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland as they take their stroll through Walt Disney History.

Toward the end of the walk-through attraction, guests visiting the experience can now see costumes from the new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which recently debuted on Disney Channel and Disney+. Fans will be sure to leave seeing costumes used in the production for Red, Chloe, Hazel, and Pink.

Along with the costumes, fans can also see a number of small props from the production, including a treasure box and playing cards.

In separate displays, we can also see the costumes worn by Rita Ora and Brandy in their roles as the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively.

In the latest film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, so things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now available to stream on Disney+ after a debut back on July 16 on Disney Channel.

To see the new costumes for yourself and visit the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!