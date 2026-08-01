New Muppet Beverages and Novelty Cups Arrive at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Drinkable Glitter!
Two new flavorful beverages have arrived at FØØD by Swedish Chef at Disney's Hollywood Studios, celebrating some Muppet icons.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World is sharing a fun new beverage offering that has arrived in the courtyard for the new Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at the quick service dining location located within.
- FØØD by Swedish Chef is now offering special new refreshing beverages, the Pink Le-moi-nade and Pond Water Limeade at the location.
- Best of all, the drinks are served up in exclusive novelty cups adorned with the art for the new coaster experience located steps away.
- Though the dining location is hosted by Swedish Chef, the new items are definitely a Muppet mash-up, with the beverage titles paying homage to Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy and the novelty cups channeling more of a Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker vibe as well.
- The Pink Le-moi-nade is Minute Maid premium lemonade and Guava made a bit more glamourous with a sprinkle of pink shimmer.
- The Pond Water Limeade is Minute Maid Limeade, Green Apple, and fruit-juice filled pearls.
- According to the menu shown on the official Walt Disney World app, My Disney Experience, the Pink Le-moi-nade is $6.49 plus tax, with the Pond Water Limeade clocking in at 30 cents more expensive for $6.79 plus tax.
- To visit FØØD by Swedish Chef and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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